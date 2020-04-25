The confession of a flirting wife

I wish it never happened! I was lured into it due to the insensitivity of my husband to my cry, yearnings and agonising urge for love. I never thought that I could cheat on my husband. I was a great disciple of marital faithfulness. I detested those married persons, especially wives, who engage in what I termed marital prostitution. Then, suddenly, I was caught in the web of it, and ever since, it’s been a normal game for me. Is it right? Of course, not. But, I have become trapped in a way that I have become a captive living in captivity of marital prostitution.

How did it happen?

Can a fish evade water and not swim in it? That is the way love is to a woman. She goes to wherever she finds love. I am sorry to say, unfortunately, many marriages are contracted without love and when love is not in it, a wife will definitely go after love, outside the marriage. How I wish husbands will understand this truth, and make love the bedrock of their marriage. It will be heaven on earth. Unfortunately, this is not so with many husbands. So, their wives end up with love outside the marriage setting, just like a fish that wants to live must stay inside water. I gravitated towards adultery because my husband could not satisfy my urge for love. I wanted love badly in so many ways, but my husband simply did not understand how much I needed his love in so many ways. I wanted him to tell me “I love you “daily as we woke up, left for work, came back from work, and retired to bed at night. I needed my husband to show me love with his comments about my looks, especially after dressing up for outings, when I undressed in his presence, and when I asked him point blank, about my look. But, he felt that since he did not complain I was not looking bad. I needed him to communicate love to me by giving me a call while in the office to tell me he missed me. I would have appreciated him listening to me as I shared my daily experiences and thoughts with him. All I got were cold looks and “I am tired and need to sleep” “comments. The worst that broke the camel’s back was his sudden, non-discreet admiration for a female colleague in his office. He always had a good comment to make about her daily, or to be modest, every other day. This got me threatened, and I started feeling unloved.

Then it happened! A guy in my office complex bumped into me one day, and commented on how beautiful I looked. I must have reacted excitedly, such that he made it his daily hobby to affirm my beauty and dressing. Eventually, I got entangled with him, and I started flirting with him. Thereafter, my life just took a turn for the “better,” and I started feeling happier, looking younger, and less stressed as a result of my love affair with the guy. Loving touches, comments and kisses in and out of office secluded areas “turned” my head. I am like a possessed lady in this illicit affair. I am just praying not to elope with him one day. I am overwhelmed by love. I wish I had married him.

Lessons from the confession

The greatest need of a woman is love, according to relationship experts. Any woman will gravitate towards a man who shows her love. Husbands must show their wives love in so many ways. These include daily hugging, kissing, loving looks and intimate talks. Gifts presentation as finance permits, as well as couples’ day out help to affirm your love for your wife. I have discovered from my counselling with wives that showing love in such ways make us feel good and loved. The love keys as enumerated in my book, ENJOYING GREAT SEX LIFE, which Gary Chapman publicised as love languages, will be a good guide on ways to show love by husbands.

Never allow your wife to be threatened by your relationship with a person of the opposite sex. That is, don’t give her the slightest indication to insinuate that you love another woman or lady. It is a great threat to her place in your heart. She may surprise you and herself about her reaction to such a threat.

A woman does not just want to be loved she wants to be convinced about that love. So, the habit of saying she ought to know that I love her must be discarded. You have to verbalise such a love, gifts prove it, and heart laden it. Your attitudes, body languages, and mannerisms will either affirm or deny your love for her.

Conclusively, married couples must not make light of the factors of respect and love in the marriage. These are the greatest needs of husbands and wives respectively. I hope someone is being helped here to save his marriage from the virus of adultery. You may rightly call it COVID- 01. It is a great threat to marital life.

You should desire my book, enjoying great sex life. It is a great instrument for a great marriage. you can call 08112658560 for details.

