The concept of patience in Islam

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Arabic word for patience is “Sabr,” which comes from a root word meaning to stop, detain or refrain. Having patience means having the ability to stop ourselves from despairing, to refrain from complaining and to control ourselves in times of sadness and worry. Moreover, patience enables man to resist temptations to commit sins and transgress the Laws of Allah SWT.

“O you who believe, be patient and call for patience, and bond together and revere Allah that you may succeed.” (Qur’an 3:200)

When a person understands that everything he has is from Allah SWT and belongs to Him and that Allah SWT has a plan for him, the best plan, this causes him to be patient.

The Qur’an teaches us that on the path to perfection, we need to seek help through patience: “O you who believe, seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient.” (Qur’an 2:153)

Almighty Allah SWT tests people to ascertain who is truthful. Such is Allah’s prevailing tradition among His servants. The true believers put their trust in Allah SWT, seek help through patience, and succeed in the divine test. They are the righteous who shall attain salvation, and Allah will surely admit them to Paradise:

“Do people think that they will be left alone because they say, ‘We believe,’ and will not be tested? We indeed tested those who were before them. And Allah will certainly make (it) known (the truth of) those who are true, and will certainly make (it) known (the falsehood of) those who are liars (although Allah knows all that before putting them to test).” (Qur’an 29:2-3)

“We will surely test you until We ascertain those of you who wage jihad (strive hard in Allah’s Way) and those who are steadfast, and We shall appraise your record.” (Qur’an 47:31)

On the other hand, Allah SWT speaks about the reward of the patient: “Indeed, the patient will be paid in full their reward without any reckoning.” (Qur’an 39:10)

“No one will be granted such goodness except those who exercise patience and self-restraint, none but persons of the greatest good fortune.” (Qur’an 41:35)

There is a beautiful story in the Qur’an about the patience of Prophet Yusuf (AS). His brothers betrayed him and threw him into a well, but he was patient, and Allah raised him out of that well. He ended up in the house of one of the most powerful people of Egypt, but then Allah tested him again. The wife of the finance minister tried to tempt him, but he was patient and did not pollute himself with evil and shameful deeds. Then Allah tested him again by having him imprisoned, but he endured for the sake of Allah. In the end, after these very hard tests, Almighty Allah raised him to a lofty station, and he became one of the most powerful people in Egypt. This is the reward of patience. He said to his brothers about the key to his success: “Verily, one who is pious and patient [should know] that Allah never deprives the reward of the righteous.” (Qur’an 12:90)

The Qur’an says that those who have faith are not just patient, but more than that—they enjoin others to patience: “Enjoin one another to patience, and enjoin one another to compassion. They are the People of the Right Hand. (They will be the inhabitants of Paradise and the record of their deeds is in their right hand).” (Qur’an 90:17-18)

“O you who believe, be patient and call for patience, and bond together and revere Allah that you may succeed.” (Qur’an 3:200)

“Indeed man is in loss, except those who have faith and do righteous deeds, and enjoin one another to follow the truth, and enjoin one another to patience.” (Qur’an 103:2-3)

There are three kinds of patience:

Patience in afflictions, patience in obedience and patience to prevent committing sins.

Patience in afflictions

The life of this world was designed by the Creator of the universe as a prelude to a blissful life in the Hereafter. When we face trials, they help us grow and mature into human beings who are able to function effortlessly in this transient world. Almighty Allah says in the Qur’an:

“We will surely test you with a measure of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth, lives, and fruits; and give good news to the patient; those who, when an affliction visits them, say, ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and to Him do we indeed return.’” (Qur’an 2:155-156)

Whatever condition we find ourselves in, and no matter what we are forced to confront, it is imperative that we open our eyes to the fact that Allah, who is the Most Wise and the Most Just, knows what is good for us. Though we shy away from facing our fears and worries, it may be that we hate a thing that is good for us and desire something that can only lead to ruin and damnation. The Qur’an says: “…and it may be that you dislike a thing that is good for you and that you like a thing that is bad for you. Allah knows, but you do not know.” (Qur’an 2:216)

We as human beings are fragile creatures. Our tears fall, our hearts break, and the pain is sometimes almost unbearable. Even the prophets, whose connection to Allah was unbreakable, felt their hearts constrict in fear or pain. They too turned their faces to Allah and begged for relief. However, their complaints were surrounded with pure patience and pure acceptance of whatever fate Allah had decreed.

When Prophet Yaqub (AS) despaired of ever seeing his sons Yusuf or Baniyaamin, he turned to Allah and beseeched Him for relief. He said:

“I only complain of my grief and sorrow to Allah, and I know from Allah that which you know not.” (Qur’an 12:86)

Prophet Yaqub (AS) knew there was no point in raging against destiny; he knew that Allah loves and protects those who are patient.

As the Qur’an says, Prophet Ayub (AS) also turned to Allah, begging for His mercy. He was impoverished, stricken with disease, and had lost his family, friends, and livelihood, yet he bore all this with patience and forbearance:

“And (remember) Ayub, when he cried to his Lord, ‘Verily, distress has seized me, and You are the Most Merciful of all those who show mercy.’ So We answered his call, and We removed the distress that was on him, and We restored his family to him (that he had lost), and the like thereof along with them, as a mercy from Ourselves and a Reminder for all who worship Us (Allah).” (Qur’an 21:83-84).

This kind of patience means accepting what is beyond our control. It means, in times of stress and anxiety, surrendering to the will of Allah, which causes a relief beyond measure. This does not mean that we sit back and let life pass by. No! It means that we strive to please Allah in all aspects of our life—in our work and play, in our family life, and in our personal endeavors. The Qur’an says: “…to be firm or patient in pain or suffering, and adversity, and throughout all periods of panic. Such are the people of truth, the God-fearing.” (Qur’an 2:177)

However, when things do not go the way we planned or wanted, even when it seems that fears and worries are pushing us under, we accept what Allah has decreed and continue to strive to please Him.

READ ALSO: Taqwa: The concept of piety in Islam