The concept of An-Niyyah (Intention) in Islam

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Allah, the Most High, says in the Qur’an: “And they were not commanded except to worship Allah, being sincere to Him in religion, inclining to truth.” (Surah al-Bayyinah, Qur’an 98:5).

Literarilly, Niyyah comes from the word An-Nawa, which means to intend, to aim, to go towards something. It is Al-Qasd – the firm determination in the heart to do something.

Technically in Islamic law, An-Niyyah is defined as: The firm determination of the heart to perform an act of worship for the sake of Allah, the Most High, to seek His pleasure, to fulfill His command, and to draw closer to Him.

So, An-Niyyah is the foundation, the root, and the soul of every action in Islam. In the Shariah, no action has any value without Niyyah. It is the line between habit and worship, between loss and reward, between Jannah and Hellfire.

Therefore, Niyyah is an action of the heart, not of the tongue. You do not need to say “I intend to pray” or “I intend to fast” loudly. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) never pronounced Niyyah before Wudu, Salah, fasting, or Hajj. None of the four Khalifahs or companions did. What matters is what is in your heart. Allah, the Most High, knows what is in the hearts before you even move your lips.

The greatest evidence for the importance of Niyyah is the famous hadith, which is the first hadith in Sahih Al-Bukhari, Sahih Muslim, and 40 Hadith An-Nawawi.

On the authority of Umar ibn Al-Khattab (RA), the Prophet (SAW) said:

“Innamal a’malu bin-niyyat, wa innama li kulli imri’in ma nawa. Fa man kanat hijratuhu ila Allahi wa Rasulihi, fa hijratuhu ila Allahi wa Rasulihi. Wa man kanat hijratuhu li dunya yusibuha aw imra’atin yankihuha, fa hijratuhu ila ma hajara ilaihi.”

“Actions are judged only by intentions, and every person will get the reward according to what he intended. So whoever emigrated for Allah and His Messenger, his emigration is for Allah and His Messenger. And whoever emigrated to obtain worldly benefit or to marry a woman, his emigration is for what he emigrated for.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

This hadith is so great that Imam Ash-Shafi’i said: “This hadith is one-third of all knowledge.” Because a person’s actions involve heart, tongue, and limbs, and Niyyah is the action of the heart.

In affirmation to the importance of the above saying of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the scholars derive many lessons from this hadith:

1. No deed is valid without Niyyah;

2. Reward is according to Niyyah, not according to quantity;

3. Niyyah distinguishes between worship and habit.

The scholars of Usul Al-Fiqh categorised Niyyah into two important types:

a. Niyyat At-Tamyiz: Niyyah to distinguish between acts of worship:

This Niyyah answers the question: WHICH act am I doing?

For example: Is this Salah Dhuhr or Asr? Is this fast obligatory Ramadan fast or voluntary Monday fast? Is this Ghusl for Janabah or for Jumu’ah? Without specifying, the act is not valid. This is why for every Ibadah you must have a specific intention.

b. Niyyat Al-Ikhlas: Niyyah to distinguish for WHOM you are doing it for:

This answers: For WHOM am I doing this act? Is it for Allah, the Most High, alone, or for people, or for fame, or for money? This is called Ikhlas (sincerity). And it is the most difficult, most dangerous, and most important type. The first type scholars rarely fail in, but many fail in the second.

The Prophet was asked: “A man fights bravely, a man fights to show off, a man fights for pride – which is in the path of Allah?” He replied: “Whoever fights so that the Word of Allah becomes supreme, he is in the path of Allah.” Same battlefield, same fighting, but intentions take one to Jannah and another to Hell. [Bukhari]

Two Conditions for Acceptance of Deeds

For any deed to be accepted by Allah, it must fulfill two conditions. Niyyah is one of them.

Al-Ikhlas – Sincerity for Allah alone.

Allah says: “So worship Allah, being sincere to Him in religion. Unquestionably, for Allah is the pure religion.”(Surah Az-Zumar, Qur’an 39:2-3)

Allah does not accept any deed that has a partner with Him. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said Allah says: “I am the most self-sufficient and have no need of partners. Whoever does an action for Me and also for someone else, I will abandon him and his shirk.” [Muslim]

Al-Mutaba’ah – Following the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him).

You must worship Allah, the Most High, in the way the Prophet (peace be upon him) taught. Good intention alone does not make deeds acceptable. You cannot pray 6 rakahs for Dhuhr with good intention. You cannot invent a new Dhikr and say my intention is good. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever introduces into this affair of ours that which is not part of it, it will be rejected.” [Muslim]

Good intention does NOT make Haram halal. You cannot steal money to build a mosque. You cannot sell alcohol to feed orphans. Both Niyyah and method must be pure.

The Time and Place of Niyyah

Time: Niyyah must be present at the beginning of worship.

– For Salah and Wudu: At the start of Takbir.

– For fasting Ramadan: Before Fajr, at night. The Prophet said: “Whoever does not intend fasting before Fajr, there is no fast for him.” [Abu Dawud, Tirmidhi]

– For Hajj and Umrah: At Ihram.

– For continuous worship like fasting, charity work, seeking knowledge: You must renew Niyyah often, because Shaytan attacks Niyyah first. He cannot stop you from praying, but he can corrupt your intention so you pray for people.

Place: The place of Niyyah is always the heart. The tongue is only a translator. If your heart intends Salah, you have Niyyah even if your tongue is silent. If your tongue says “I pray for Allah” but your heart wants to impress people, Allah looks at your heart, not your tongue.

How Niyyah transforms your entire life into worship

The Prophet said: “In the sexual act of each of you there is charity.” The Sahabah were surprised: “O Messenger of Allah, does one of us fulfill his desire and get reward?” He said, “If he fulfills it in Haram, would he not have sin? So if he fulfills it in Halal, he gets reward.”[Muslim]

Meaning that actions will be judged according to the intention. Imaging sleeping with intention to rest for Fajr is worship, while eating with intention to have strength to pray at night is also worship.

Diseases that destroy Niyyah

Ar-Riya (Show-off): To do Ibadah so people will see you and praise you. The Prophet called it minor shirk and said: “The thing I fear most for you is minor shirk – Riya.”[Ahmad]

As-Sum’ah (Seeking fame): To do Ibadah so people will hear about you and talk about you.

Hubb Ad-Dunya (Love of worldly gain): To seek knowledge only for certificate, to give charity only for tax benefit, to go for Hajj only for title “Alhaji”.

The cure is to hide your good deeds as you hide your sins, to always make Dua: “Allahumma inni a’udhu bika an ushrika bika wa ana a’lam, wa astaghfiruka lima la a’lam” (O Allah I seek refuge in You from associating partners with You knowingly, and I seek forgiveness for what I do not know). And to remember that people cannot give you Jannah or save you from Hell.

Umar ibn Al-Khattab used to make this Dua: “O Allah make all my deeds righteous, and make them sincere for Your Face, and do not make any share for anyone else in them.”

On this note, An-Niyyah is a small word but it is heavy on the Scale on Day of Judgment. Allah, the Most High, does not look at your height, your colour, your car, or your followers. He looks at your heart and your intention.

The Prophet said: “Verily Allah does not look at your bodies nor your images, but He looks at your hearts and your deeds.” [Muslim]

So before every action, pause for some seconds and ask:

Why am I doing this?

For whom am I doing this?

What do I want from this?

If it is for Allah, the Most High, proceed and you will see Barakah. If it is for people, correct your heart first.

May Allah make us among the sincere ones, those whose intentions are pure, whose deeds are accepted, and whose hearts are attached to Him, the Most High, alone, Aamin.