The church will move on, says Pastor Adeboye as son, Dare, is buried

Thousands gathered to bid farewell to the departed son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Damilare Adeboye, on Tuesday at the Youth Centre at RCCG Redemption Camp.

In a recorded message by Pastor Enoch Adeboye that was played at the funeral service, the general overseer said that “he will serve the Lord the more” adding that “the church will move on and the gates of hell cannot prevail against the church.”

He added that his son was in heaven because he lived a worthy life serving the Lord faithfully. He admonished his church members to pray for his family and also pray for themselves to make heaven when they depart this world.

The funeral service witnessed a large turn out of thousands of RCCG members from all parts of Nigeria.

The remains of the late Pastor Adeboye arrrived the venue of the funeral service at about 11: 05 in a black hearse laid in a white casket.

Notable dignitaries that attended the funeral service were the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi and former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

The RCCG Chaplaincy which the late Dare Adeboye belonged to mounted a guard of honour for him as a major general of the chaplaincy. Bishop Oyedepo said prayers for the family the late Adeboye left behind.

The remains of Pastor Damilare Adeboye, who died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in his sleep at Eket, was given a private burial after the funeral.

The deceased who was the Youth Assistant Regional Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, is survived by his parents Pastor Enoch and Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, his siblings, Pastor Adeola Adeboye, Mrs Adebolugbe Adubi and Leke Adeboye; his wife, Mrs Temiloluwa Adeboye and their and three daughters, Tishe, Ireoluwa and Araoluwa.

