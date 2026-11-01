The church must speak responsibly on governance, hold leaders accountable — Pastor Adeleye

The President of the Western Nigeria Union Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Ezekiel Adeleye, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on the church’s responsibility in governance, insecurity, economic hardship, rising cost of faith-based education, and the use of digital media for evangelism.

WHAT role should the church play in holding political leaders accountable, particularly against the backdrop of insecurity, economic hardship and other challenges confronting the country?

As Nigerians, we are concerned about what happens in our country. However, as a church, we do not pitch our tents with any political leader; we pitch our tents with Jesus Christ.

Nevertheless, because we are part of this country, we pray for Nigeria and for peace. When schoolchildren were kidnapped in Omosho, Oyo State, it was painful for all of us. We were concerned and joined in praying for their safe return. The same applies to the recent cases of kidnapped corps members.

Some of our church members have also been victims of kidnapping, but, by God’s grace, they were released. Therefore, we understand the implications of insecurity. If there is peace, we enjoy it, and if there is chaos, we are equally affected. Even when a curfew is imposed, the church is not exempted from its consequences.

Our best contribution is to pray for the nation and ask God to give us God-fearing leaders, particularly during elections. The Bible says we should pray for the peace of Jerusalem because those who love it will prosper. Nigeria is our Jerusalem.

We must be intentional about making Nigeria better in every aspect, including politics, governance and the fight against corruption. Corruption is not limited to the highest levels of government; it exists at different levels of society, and we must all take responsibility for addressing it.

As a church, we do not campaign for political candidates or have preferred candidates. Rather, we pray that God will give us the right leaders. We must also remember that this world is not our permanent home. Jesus Christ has gone to prepare a place for us that is far better than anything we can experience here.

Given the worsening economic situation, do you still believe Nigerians should remain hopeful about the country’s economic future?

We must understand that the economic situation is not peculiar to Nigeria. The global economy is also experiencing difficulties.

I recently returned from the Annual Council of the worldwide church, where I interacted with some colleagues in the United States. During one of our discussions, I discovered that things are also difficult there. It was surprising to learn that there are beggars on the streets and people sleeping rough in the United States. Before then, I had thought our economic challenges were peculiar to Nigeria, but that is not the case.

We must also be realistic about the times we are living in. If anybody promises that everything will suddenly become better, we should examine such claims in the light of what the Bible teaches.

Consider the economic situation 10 or 20 years ago. How did the naira compare with the dollar? At some point, the naira was much stronger, and Nigerians could travel abroad more easily than they can today. Now, the exchange rate has deteriorated considerably, and the cost of living has become increasingly difficult.

Therefore, we should not place our ultimate confidence in political parties or individuals. The Bible warns against putting our trust in man. Our confidence should be in God. We will continue to pray that He helps Nigeria and gives the country the peace and direction it needs.

Education is increasingly becoming unaffordable for many families. Some also argue that faith-based institutions, initially established to provide educational opportunities, now charge fees higher than those of government-owned institutions. Why is this so?

When I was in the seminary, one of our lecturers, a Ghanaian, once challenged us with a question: “Who told you that education is cheap?” That question has remained with me because education has never been an inexpensive venture.

However, when you examine the cost of education in Christian institutions, you may discover that what people consider expensive is not necessarily so when assessed against the facilities and services provided.

Let me use Babcock University as an example. At our last Governing Council meeting, we examined the institution’s school fees and the facilities available to students.

The institution falls within Band A of the electricity supply arrangement, meaning students enjoy electricity for approximately 20 to 22 hours daily. The university also provides internet facilities across the campus, including hostels, classrooms and cafeterias.

There is also the issue of security. Parents who send their children to the university want to be assured that they are safe. These are important considerations when assessing the cost of education.

In some government-owned institutions, students have to rent accommodation outside the campus, provide their own electricity and make separate arrangements for feeding. At a university such as Babcock, students have access to organised accommodation, electricity, internet facilities and cafeterias. They can concentrate on their studies without worrying about some of these basic necessities.

Therefore, when you consider the entire package, including the convenience and facilities provided, you cannot simply conclude that the fees are excessive without examining what they cover.

I remember my experience in the seminary in 1986. The school fees for one year were N500, while recommended books cost N100, bringing the total to N600. I still have some of the books I purchased then for as little as N3.

After spending a year in the seminary, I moved into the community with some friends. We had to fetch water, cook our food, go to the market and handle other domestic responsibilities. Meanwhile, colleagues who remained within the school environment had access to the cafeteria, library and other facilities. Even when there was a power outage in the town, the school could provide electricity through its generator.

When you consider these differences, you begin to appreciate the additional value that institutional facilities provide.

Some Nigerians believe the church should be more outspoken in holding political leaders accountable and speaking truth to power. What is your position?

We need to approach this issue from the perspective of biblical teachings. The Bible enjoins us to pray for those in positions of authority, including political leaders and traditional rulers, because all authority is ultimately subject to God’s sovereignty.

However, this does not mean that leaders should not be held accountable. We must also be careful not to rush to judgment without understanding the circumstances surrounding certain decisions. Those outside government may not always know the considerations that informed particular actions.

That said, where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing, the person involved must be held responsible. Public office is not a personal entitlement; it comes with obligations to the people.

Politicians make promises during campaigns, and citizens vote for them based on certain expectations. If a politician promises to provide infrastructure, improve living conditions or create opportunities, the people have every right to demand an account of those promises after the person assumes office.

Whether a person is a Christian or belongs to another faith, every citizen has the right to demand accountability from those entrusted with public responsibility. We must hold our leaders accountable based on facts and evidence rather than sentiment or assumptions.

The Federal Government has made statements suggesting that food prices have become more affordable and Nigerians are experiencing improved living conditions. Does this reflect the reality on the ground?

Honestly, I have not heard that particular statement, but if anyone is suggesting that Nigerians are now living comfortably because food prices have become affordable, I would disagree based on the economic realities many people face.

I recall listening to a television programme in which a politician compared petrol prices in Nigeria with those in the United States. I questioned the basis of such a comparison because the economic circumstances of the two countries are different.

How can you compare petrol prices in Nigeria, where the pump price is above ₦1,000 per litre, with those in the United States without considering differences in income levels, purchasing power and the general standard of living?

Economic comparisons should go beyond the price of a commodity. We must consider how much people earn, what they can afford and the proportion of their income spent on basic necessities. For many Nigerians, the challenge is the combined effect of rising living costs on their ability to meet everyday needs.

What is the major focus of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in spreading the gospel at this time?

Our major focus at the moment is media evangelism. We recognise that the world is changing and technology has become an important part of people’s daily lives. As a church, we must embrace these developments and use them effectively to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We are exploring opportunities provided by digital platforms and modern communication technologies to reach more people with the message of salvation. The gospel must reach people wherever they are, and the media offers an effective means of extending our evangelistic efforts beyond the walls of our churches.

Our responsibility is to ensure that the message of Christ remains relevant and accessible in a rapidly changing world. We cannot afford to ignore the opportunities technology provides for evangelism.

How is the church preparing to maximise these opportunities, particularly through its forthcoming One Voice 2027 initiative?

We are making deliberate efforts to use modern technology to spread the gospel more effectively. One of the major initiatives we are preparing for is One Voice 2027, which we launched in September.

The initiative is particularly significant because the church will be commemorating 2,000 years since the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2027. We believe this is a unique occasion to celebrate Jesus and reflect on the significance of His ministry.

The programme is all-encompassing and is scheduled to commence in January 2027. Beyond the commemorative activities, we intend to use it as a platform for evangelism, reaching more people with the gospel and encouraging greater participation in the mission of the church.

Our ultimate goal is to ensure that everything we do brings glory to God and advances the message of salvation through Jesus Christ.

What message would you like to convey to Nigerians as the church prepares for this initiative?

I encourage Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith in God and recognise the importance of the gospel in their daily lives. The church must continue to fulfil its spiritual responsibility by preaching the word of God, praying for those in authority and encouraging responsible conduct in society.

Celebrating Jesus Christ goes beyond organising an event. It is about making His message known, living according to His teachings and allowing the gospel to influence our relationships and conduct.

We look forward to One Voice 2027 as an opportunity to unite our voices in celebrating Christ and spreading His message to a wider audience. Our prayer is that everything we do will bring glory to God and contribute to the growth of His kingdom.