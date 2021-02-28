The church is full of pull-him-down syndrome —Apostle Suleman

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, has decried what he termed the pull-him-down syndrome which, he said, is very common in the church today.

He gave the verdict last Tuesday, the second day of a two-day crusade organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oghara branch in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at the crusade tagged: “Oghara Liberation Crusade with Apostle Johnson Suleman”, the Auchi-born cleric asserted that the church hates successful people, an act he described as irresponsible.

“You can attack me and I will keep quiet; you can speak against me and I will keep quiet but don›t speak against any pastor and if I hear, I will buy the market. Once it is about a pastor, I will speak and that is what we must become as believers.

“I was in the other world before I came to this world. In that religion, you dare not speak against one of them. Even when you see that what he is doing is wrong, he will say it›s not your business.

“But in the church, irresponsible people! We hate successful people. Must we all be poor? Once somebody is rising in the kingdom, you see people teaming up against him; they want to pull him down,” he lamented.