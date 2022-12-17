The Christmas of our dreams

Christmas is in the air. Bells are jingling, while colourful Christmas light and decorations lighten up homes and the environment. Some children spoke with Aunty Yemi on how they would want the Yuletide to be celebrated.

Oluwajomiloju Olalekan

I wish for a Christmas celebration devoid of all the challenges facing Nigeria. I also desire that God provides for my parents so that we can have more than enough to eat and drink. I wish to have my cousins around during Yuletide so that we can have fun. I look forward to visiting my maternal grandparents who stay out of town. It is fun being pampered by them.

They treat me to special meals and snacks. I climb rocks and heap sand when playing at my grand parents’ place. I wish the Christmas of my dream could become a reality.

Eniibukunoluwa Adesina

I desire a Christmas I could give my loved ones gifts and the needy gifts. I am also looking forward to dinning with my family members and friends. I plan to attend church and give thanks to God for giving the world the best gift ever, Jesus Christ, which is the essence of celebrating Yuletide.

Zion Osemwengie

I will like to visit parks and other fun spots where I can ride different machines, eat popcorn and ice cream. I love to meet and play with other children. I plan to take memorable pictures with my family members to mark the day. I enjoy cooking and will join members of my family in preparing Christmas dishes which comprise of jollof rice, fried rice, fried chicken, salad, pounded yam and egusi soup. We will also serve soft drinks and juice. I am already dreaming of eating jollof rice with salad and chicken. We normally take pounded yam and egusi soup with big pieces of meat in the afternoon any time we celebrate Christmas at my grandmother’s place. After breakfast, we would help in taking food to her friends and would always get goodies in return. I always look forward to celebrating Christmas at her place every year because it’s loaded with fun.

Joseph Olusegun

I would like to celebrate Christmas at a place well decorated with Christmas light, Christmas tree and a lot of colourful items indicating Christmas is here. However, the most important things I desire are plenteous food, gifts and toys for kids around.

Adedoyin Abioye

I do not have the plan of playing with fireworks at Christmas because it is dangerous. Christmas light to me symbolises possibilities, the decorations signifies joy in the air while children having fun is a display of happiness and oneness. All that I have made mentioned of captures the Yuletide of my dream.

Lucia Ojebowale

The Christmas of my dream is one filled with the sound of jingle bells, Santa Claus sharing gifts and parents making their children happy. I desire to see people eat to their fill and smiling as they exchange gifts.