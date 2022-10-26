The changing faces of Oyo politics

WALE AKINSELURE, looks at how new ‘gatekeepers’ are emerging from the popular ‘gatekeepers’ in Oyo politics in time past.

From one electoral cycle to another, several factors usually play out towards the emergence of the winner of an election. Seekers of public offices usually try to identify these factors and try to use them to achieve their objective to win an election.

Over the years, those factors have proven so crucial to the extent that several people simply file out to implement the behind-the-scene strategies. These stakeholders influence whether ballots boxes are to be snatched, election is to be rigged. Whether legitimately or illegitimately, these election stakeholders mobilise cum guide the voters’ decision at polls. Factors that have determined electoral outcomes in Nigeria include people’s consideration of the issues or manifestoes presented by the candidates, the extent to which the election is free and fair, electorates’ perception of the offerings of political parties cum their candidates and the role of gatekeepers in mobilizing the electorate. Among the various factors that determine electoral outcomes, the stance of gatekeepers has always proven gigantic. Simply put, the gatekeepers usually go where they say it is going. Politicians know this and usually curry gatekeepers’ favour, through rounds of visits, consultations and reaching agreements with them.

The gatekeepers boast of having the influence, grassroots appeal and, in many cases, the resources. There are stakeholders who have nationwide appeal, those with influence limited to their entire state, while there are those with ability to mobilise their zones cum locality. The gatekeepers range from traditional rulers to elder statesmen, former and serving public office holders, those who had never held public office have assumed leadership roles in their various spaces. From one electoral cycle to another, determinants of the winner of election may either remain constant, slightly or greatly change. From several electoral cycles in Oyo State, gatekeepers have been crucial in determining who assumes public offices whether as governor, national or state lawmaker.

The gatekeepers are so crucial that the voters, party supporters, intending public office holder try to gauge their thinking, ardently look at their body language, and await their directive ahead of the election. The more gatekeepers you have on your side, the brighter your chances. In the run-up to the 2019 election, legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Niyi Akintola had said that any candidate, even if he ran under the platform of the best party, will lose the election in the state if he or she is unable to get the blessing and endorsement of the ‘gatekeepers’. Akintola identified some of the gatekeepers as the Alaafin of Oyo, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Ogbomoso Parapa, Oke-Ogun Development Council (ODC), the Soun of Ogbomoso. Akintola said: “In Oyo State, it is not the political party under which a candidate contests an election that determines who comes on board. If you get the blessing of the gate-keepers, you are home and dry. If you are out of tune with the gate-keepers, you are out, even if you contest under the platform of the best political party.”

Prior to the year 1999 and after, notable gatekeepers in the Oyo politics includes late Pa Emmanuel Alayande, late Busari Adelakun (also called Eruobodo), late Lamidi Adedibu, late Supo Akinwale, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr Saka Balogun, Pa Jacob Adetoro, Chief Richard Akinjide, Brigadier Gen Raji Rasaki (rtd.), Dr Omololu Olunloyo, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Chief Adegoke Adelabu, Chief Mobolanle Abaje, Chief Adisa Akinloye, Alhaji Busari Adelakun, Chief Micheal Koleoso.

Pa Alayande was a founding member of the Action Group; he ran for governorship in 1978 but the primaries to Chief Bola Ige but later served as Special Adviser on Education to Ige. Alayade was an educationist and humanist par excellence. Alayande was one of those reported to have appealed to then president Olusegun Obasanjo to stop the impeachment process against Ladoja. Busari Adelakun was a very influential politician in the 80s; he died in 1984 after the military takeover which toppled the government of Dr Omololu Olunloyo. Several people refer to Adelakun as political father of Adedibu in that he was a dominant figure in the politics of the state in the 80s.Adelaku was a formidable politician who support was almost enough to win elections. He was a strong pillar of support for Chief Bola Ige in their days in the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) as served as his commissioner until political differences in the run-up to the 1983 general elections led to his defection to the opposition National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Adelakun, living up to being referred to as Eruobodo (fearless), left the legacy of deep, victorious political practice to Adedibu.

Adegoke Adelabu who was a brilliant orator and intellectually gifted personality who authored, “Africa in Ebullition.” Between 1951 and 1958 Ibadan’s politics was more or less synonymous with the life of Adelabu. For young men like Richard Akinjide to have any place in Ibadan politics, they had to worship in the shrine of Adegoke Adelabu.

Chief Akinloye was founder of the Ibadan People’s Party (IPP) and chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) while Chief Mobolanle Agbaje was first Ibadan man to become a lawyer. Chief Ladoke Akintola’s influence was gargantuan as he even became premier of the Western region.

For many years, until he died on June 11, 2008, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu indeed was the “strong man of Ibadan politics.”Adedibu was a strong religious and community leader and strong grassroots mobiliser. He had a legacy of stomach infrastructure and political manipulation. Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ahmadu Ali once described Adedibu as “garrison commander of Ibadan politics.” At that time, contestants whether for governorship, National Assembly or state Assembly positions would usually visit the Molete residence of Adedibu seeking for his approval of their bid for public office. Those public office seekers who leave Adedibu’s residence without approval of their ambition usually know that their bid may have been lost. In 2003, Adedibu was renowned to have helped install Senator Rasheed Ladoja as governor of Oyo State. Prior to becoming governor, Ladoja also became a senator allegedly though the singular efforts of Adedibu. Ladoja becoming a senator was Adedibu rewarding him for the financial assistance offered to the then gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Kolapo Ishola at a very dire period. Adedibu and Ladoja, however, late fell out over irreconcilable differences. Under the proclamation that: “The Oyos do not serve a governor twice,” several governors failed in their second term bid due to the enormous influence of Adedibu. Governors who failed to secure a second term were Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Lamidi Adesina, Dr Omololu Oluloyo, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Throughout his lifetime, Adedibu seemed an authority as his godfatherism style was laden with elements of violence and thuggery. Another key gatekeeper in the politics of Oyo State was Alhaji Azeez Arisekola-Alao. He was an influential Ibadan politician, entrepreneur and prominent philanthropist. Though he was a prominent philanthropist, he did not run a public kitchen as Adedibu did.

The significance of the gatekeepers is usually highlighted during campaigns as governorship aspirants, visit palaces to lobby traditional rulers; leaders of communities; heads of ethnic and religious groups; grassroot mobilisers, respected political leaders and influencers. For several years, politicians seeking public offices sought to know the thinking of the traditional rulers across the state, especially the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi. Aspirants also considered the disposition ofthe Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII); the Olubadan-in-Council; Chief Micheal Koleoso; Senator Rashidi Ladoja; late chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Among other factors, some governors lost their second term bid for falling out with traditional institutions.

With the recent deaths of Oba Adeyemi, Oba Oyewumi, Ajimobi, Alao-Akala coupled with the earlier deaths of Adedibu and Arisekola-Alao, the political space has been left for new and evolving gatekeepers to exert their influence on the polity. Just as every electoral cycle throws up new gatekeepers, it also brings about the waning of some gatekeepers. There is however the argument that gatekeepers trade power for self-interest and not general interest. Niyi Akintola responds saying their usefulness overshadows the perceived negativities of their overbearing influence. Legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde also affirmed with the deaths of the Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso, Ajimobi, Alao-Akala, that there are new gatekeepers in the Oyo political space. Among the gatekeepers that held sway from 1999 till date, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Elder Wole Oyelese, Pa Jacob Adetoro, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, Dr Saka Balogun, Chief Micheal Koleoso remains one of the few gatekeepers from the past still prominent in the politics of the state. Presently, Ladoja has assumed that position of being a more prominent rallying figure for political office seekers. Ahead of the 2023 elections, the massive role of Ladoja is evident as politicians from all political parties regularly storm the Bodija residence of Ladoja seeking his blessing. Despite Ladoja marshalling the coalition of parties that brought in Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor in 2019, candidates whether of the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord Party (AP) or New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) all refer to Ladoja as their father. But, from the Ladoja, Ajimobi, Alao-Akala tripod in 2015, we now have the Seyi Makinde, Adebayo Adelabu and Senator Teslim Folarin tripod for the 2023 governorship election in the state. While Ladoja is the grand gatekeeper, the trio of Makinde, Adelabu and Folarin have emerged as gatekeepers in the Oyo political space. Contestants for National Assembly and House of Assembly positions, depending on their political parties, regard Makinde, Adelabu and Folarin as their leaders while Ladoja is a grand gatekeeper. Regardless what happens in the 2023 elections, the trio are the latest gatekeepers moving into subsequent elections.There, however, are others proving to be gatekeepers like Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, Honourable Mulikat Adeola-Adeola. The aftermath of the 2023 election is expected to give a true picture of the new gatekeepers ahead of subsequent elections.