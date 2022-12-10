The Cavemen thrilled fans at Trace Live

Nigerian Highlife band Cavemen, consisting of sibling duo Kingsley Okorie, a bassist and Benjamin James, a drummer, The Cavemen thrilled their fans recently at the Trace Live event.

The Cavemen, who were discovered by Lady Donli and known for their live performances, performed different songs with their musical instruments.

They won the 2020 Headies Award for the Best Alternative Album.

The Show, which was hosted by the ‘Turn up king’ Shoddy the hype man, alongside comedian Pencil, feted members of the music community to the intimate show, which has featured other maverick artists, including King Perry, MI Abaga in previous editions. Also in attendance were Show Dem Camp, Lynxx, Alpha P, Tobi Bakre, among others who graced the arena with their presence for support.

The crowd sang along excitedly to songs such as Iro, Anita, Selense, among others.

The Cavemen are a neo-highlife fraternal duo who sprang in the middle of the pandemic with their debut album, Roots.

The album was a breath of fresh air for the already-waning highlife genre.





Their style of highlife thrives with their experimental twist, melding the native highlife sound with RnB, Electro, and Folk music.

It’s the strongest renaissance of highlife in West Africa, since the millennia’s exit of the genre’s pioneers such as Oliver de Coque, Osadebe, among others.

The Trace Live monthly series is created in partnership with Bolanle Austin-Peters and the BINGWA initiative.