The cap fits Al-Makura as next  APC chairman

THERE are moments in the life of a great political movement when it must choose not only a leader, but a compass — someone who embodies its soul, understands its mission, and can steer it through stormy seas toward safe and prosperous shores. That moment stands before the All Progressives Congress (APC) today. And the name that destiny places at the heart of this decision is clear: Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura — the former Nasarawa State Governor , a bridge-builder, a strategist, a patriot. The cap fits him firmly, naturally, unarguably.

A statesman steeped in service

Tanko Al-Makura is not a stranger to leadership or to the demands of public office. His journey in politics is one of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent service. As governor, he turned Nasarawa — once seen as a backwater state — into a beacon of stability and progress. He built institutions, fostered unity among diverse groups, and governed with prudence and integrity. His story is not that of a man catapulted to power by chance, but of a leader who earned every stripe through hard work, vision, and resilience. At every stage, Al-Makura has demonstrated that leadership is about building consensus, delivering results, and placing people above self. This is precisely the kind of statesmanship the APC needs at this critical juncture — a chairman who understands that the party is bigger than any individual; that its future depends on unity, inclusivity, and a clear, collective vision.

A bridge-builder in a divided age

The ruling party, like the country, stands at a delicate moment where divisions threaten progress, and factional interests risk undermining hard-won gains. The next APC chairman must be a man of peace, a man of balance — one who can reconcile competing tendencies and forge a common front. Tanko Al-Makura has proved himself as such a man. His leadership style is anchored in dialogue, inclusion, and respect for diversity. As governor, he presided over a state that reflects Nigeria’s plural character — with multiple ethnicities, faiths, and political persuasions — and he did so without inflaming tensions or deepening divides. As APC chairman, Al-Makura will bring this same gift of consensus-building to the national stage. He will not rule by decree or division, but by persuasion and purpose. He will be the chairman that brings all camps under one tent, that steadies the ship, and that keeps the APC on its path as a truly national party.

Firm roots in the grassroots, broad reach across Nigeria

The APC was built from the ground up — a party that drew its strength from the streets, the markets, the farms, and the homes of ordinary Nigerians. To sustain its strength, it needs a chairman who is in touch with these roots, who understands the language and the longings of the common man. Al-Makura is a leader forged in the grassroots. His political life has been one of direct engagement with the people, of listening to their hopes and fears, of responding not with platitudes but with action. From the rural communities of Nasarawa to the urban centres of the North Central, he is seen as one of the people, not as a distant elite. But beyond the grassroots, his network of respect spans the length and breadth of Nigeria. His record, his integrity, and his humility have earned him goodwill across the North and South, East and West. This is the kind of chairman the APC needs — one who can unite the nation under the banner of progress.

Humility, strength, vision

It is easy in politics to mistake loudness for strength, bluster for authority. But true leadership often wears the garment of humility. Tanko Al-Makura is a man who leads not with noise but with quiet confidence. He does not need to shout about his achievements — they speak for themselves. He does not need to proclaim his loyalty — it is evident in his lifelong dedication to party and nation. The APC today needs a chairman who combines humility with steel, kindness with courage. A chairman who can enforce discipline where necessary, but who will also inspire loyalty and affection. Al-Makura is that man. His strength is the strength of the silent river that wears down the hardest rock. His vision is the vision of a patriot who sees beyond self to the destiny of a party and a people.

North Central’s time, Nigeria’s gain

In the delicate balancing of Nigeria’s political geography, the North Central has remained a loyal backbone of the APC. From the days of the merger to every electoral battle since, the region has stood firm with the party. It is only fitting — and politically wise — that the APC now turns to the North Central for leadership at this level. Tanko Al-Makura represents the best of what the North Central has to offer: a calm, stabilizing force; a democrat at heart; a man who understands both the local and national dynamics that will shape the future of the party. His emergence as the APC chairman would not just be a reward for loyalty — it would be an investment in unity and strength.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: JAMB sets 150 as cut-off mark for universities

A verdict for the future

History beckons. The APC must make a choice that will define its future, not just its present. That choice must be about more than personalities — it must be about purpose, about the soul of the party, about the Nigeria we seek to build. Tanko Al-Makura is not just a candidate. He is a statement of intent. His chairmanship will say to Nigeria and to the world that the APC is ready to consolidate its gains, heal its wounds, and prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Let no one be in doubt: the cap fits Tanko Al-Makura. His head has borne the weight of leadership before; it will bear it again with dignity, wisdom, and strength. Let the APC seize this moment. Let the party choose a chairman not of convenience, but of conviction.

The call of destiny

The APC stands at a crossroad. One path leads to division, drift, and decline. The other leads to unity, purpose, and enduring relevance. In Tanko Al-Makura, we have a leader who will guide us down the right path — the path of progress.

The cap fits. The time is right. The man is ready. Let us answer the call of destiny. Let us entrust the future of the APC to Tanko Al-Makura.

•Thomas, a public affairs analyst and commentator, contributes this piece from Lagos.