The buried, rescued newborn in Kebbi State

BY every known standard, it was, and still is, a miracle. But it also shows the deplorable depths to which the society has sunk. Malam Kabiru Kamba, a Kebbi State-based farmer, was only in his farmland located in the Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of the state on a usual routine when he noticed a strange sight: a fresh-looking ridge. As his curiosity grew, a strange scene unfolded. Speaking during a visit by members of the Kebbi State Gender-Based Violence Technical Working Group (TWG) to his residence, Kamba shared the horrifying details of the encounter: “Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig. While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion. I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile.” Following the incident, and at Kamba’s request, officials of the Dandi Local Government Council handed the baby over to him, pending the conclusion of police investigations.

And feeding has not been a problem. Hear Kamba: “I have taken custody of the child for humanity and out compassion. In such a situation, it is only normal to help. I was moved to care for her and requested her custody. I didn’t expect anything in return, it’s simply a humanitarian act. And coincidentally, my wife had just given birth, so breastfeeding the baby has not been a challenge. In fact, we have planned her naming ceremony, and I have already bought a ram and other essential requisites for the event.” Kamba’s wife actually expressed joy and readiness to welcome the baby into the family. And in deep appreciation of the farmer’s heroic act, the TWG team led by Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani, former Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, commended the farmer for his swift response, which saved the baby’s life. Hammani assured him that the findings from the visit would be communicated to the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, for appropriate action.

This story is beyond shocking. But the happy outcome, apparently due to divine intervention, seems to provide immense relief. It is galling that anyone, for whatever reason, would bury a newborn in the soil, then leave the area in apparent confidence that she had been silenced forever. No baby deserves that kind of cruelty; actually, no human deserves to be subjected to that kind of ordeal. It is despicable. It is evil. It is an extremely cruel and demonic act, particularly if this is just another instance of the horrors that terrorists subject law-abiding Nigerians to. As Nigerians have come to realise, the terrorists who continue to make life a nightmare across the country are capable of doing anything that their demented mind tells them to do. Only in May, a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, lamented the worsening security situation in Zamfara State, saying that things had degenerated to a point where babies in captivity were fed to dogs owned by terrorists. Narrating his people’s ordeal, the lawmaker revealed: “A pregnant woman was abducted. She gave birth to a set of twins in captivity. Then the leader of the bandits took the twins and threw them at his dogs. The dogs ate them up, one after the other.” In the current case, it is not impossible that the parents of the baby in question were murdered by terrorists and their baby buried alive in a demonic show of power. On the other hand, this could also be a case of money ritual. As is well known, many Nigerians engage in occult manipulations to make money, and human life, even of babies, is not sacred to those engaged in the dastardly trade.

We, however, recognise that this could also have been a case of a mother throwing away her unwanted baby. In this regard, there could be a range of issues involved, including the lack of parenting skills and knowledge, parental stress and mental health issues, substance abuse, economic hardship, and social isolation. It is true that environments where domestic violence is pervasive can increase the risk of child abuse, as can past trauma. Sociologists suggest that parents who experienced abuse or neglect in their own childhood may be at a higher risk of perpetuating the cycle of abuse with their children. Still, burying a living baby sounds extremely strange, unless this was a case of a living baby assumed to be dead and buried in error. If that is the case, then those who carried out the burial need to be interrogated. Our point, really, is that this is a case that calls for a thorough investigation. Human life is involved and there is a possibility that the baby in question is suffering from some biological condition occasioned by her ordeal. That is why we call on the Kebbi State government to ensure that the baby in question receives adequate medical care and is provided with all the necessary facilities that support life.

We are both thrilled and thankful that the baby in question is alive. We hope that she will grow up into a great citizen. We commend Mr. Kamba for his alertness and compassion. He must have arrived at the farm not long after the baby was buried, but the point cannot be ignored that his alertness and presence of mind paid off handsomely in this case. In addition, his humanity and compassion shines through in this case, and the fact that he and his wife are ready to be parents to the innocent child even in their presumably limited economic circumstances says a lot about their character. We have no hesitation in declaring that their actions are worthy of applause and emulation.

The police should unravel this case. If the birth mother is still alive, she should be encouraged to come forward and tell her story. If she had been forcefully deprived of her child, then she should be returned to her, with adequate governmental support. Otherwise, farmer Kamba and his wife should keep nurturing their bundle of joy.