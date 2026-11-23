THERE is a convenient story being sold from Abuja these days. It goes like this: President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy, unified the exchange rate, and suddenly governors and local government chairmen are swimming in money. If Nigerians are still suffering, the story says, blame the governors. Blame the chairmen. They “should have used, and still be using the jumbo FAAC allocations to cushion the effects of the hardship.”

It is a clever story. It is also a dangerous half-truth. Because it confuses naira figures with real value, and it hides the central failure of the Tinubu-led Federal Government: it transferred the pain to households, transferred the cash to government treasuries, and then blamed the lower tiers for not being able to perform magic with devalued money.

The Naira Illusion: More Money That Buys Less

Let us look at the numbers over the last 10 years, not the propaganda.

The 2022 Appropriation Act (four years ago) was ₦17.13 trillion. The 2026 Appropriation Act is ₦68.32 trillion. On paper, that is four times bigger.

But what did that money buy?

In 2022, the naira was about ₦460 to $1 and headline inflation closed the year at 21.34%. In 2026, the 2026 budget was passed at ₦1,383 to $1, worth only $49.38 billion. Between then and now, the naira lost over 200% of its value, falling from ₦463/$1 in May 2023 to over ₦1,675/$1 by November 2024, and still trading around ₦1,347/$1 in April 2026.

Inflation, meanwhile, exploded. It closed 2023 at 28.92% and 2024 at 34.80%, and chained together, the consumer price level at the end of 2025 was roughly twice what it had been at the end of 2022. Petrol, which was about ₦185 per litre in May 2023, rose to more than ₦1,300 in many locations by August 2025, while food inflation exceeded 40% at points during the period.

What does that mean in plain language? The ₦68.32 trillion of 2026 buys barely what ₦22-23 trillion bought in 2022 for the same bag of cement, litre of diesel, kilometre of road, or bag of rice. And once you remove debt service, which jumped from ₦3.12 trillion in 2021 to ₦15.8 trillion in the enacted 2026 budget, a little over 23% of total expenditure, the real money left for capital projects and for cushioning hardship is actually smaller in value than it was four years ago.

The same illusion applies to FAAC.

Yes, FAAC distributions rose from ₦10.09 trillion in 2023 to ₦15.26 trillion in 2024, before reaching ₦21.90 trillion in 2025. Yes, states and local governments received a combined ₦31.77 trillion between June 2023 and October 2026.

But governors are receiving more naira that buys far less. A state that received ₦10 billion in 2022 could pay contractors, buy diesel, build classrooms, and stock hospitals. That same ₦10 billion in 2026 cannot even pay for half of those same items, because the cost of everything; fuel, iron rods, asphalt, drugs, food, has tripled or quadrupled. That is why about 20 states reportedly borrowed ₦458 billion in 2025 despite the increase in FAAC receipts.

To claim “shared prosperity” after a three-year stretch where food inflation breached historical highs, reaching a multi-decade peak of 34.8%, families spending over 120% of income on food, and 63% of Nigeria’s population pushed into acute multi-dimensional poverty, is, as the Makinde-Daura campaign put it, “an exercise in political fantasy”. For the average Nigerian, prosperity was not shared; austerity was distributed universally.

The Tinubu Failure: Reform Without Protection

The failure of the Tinubu government was not that it attempted reform. Every serious economist knew subsidy and multiple exchange rates were distorting the economy. The failure was ‘how’ it did it: simultaneously, abruptly, and without a safety net.

As Governor Seyi Makinde himself has argued, Tinubu cannot claim ignorance. Back in 2012, when President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to remove petrol subsidy, Tinubu publicly opposed the abrupt removal, arguing against the hardship it would impose on Nigerians. He also witnessed the petrol and naira scarcity crises leading up to the 2023 elections.

Yet on May 29, 2023, subsidy was gone in one sentence. Exchange rates were unified weeks later. No mass transit alternative. No food buffer. No coordinated National Economic Council plan with governors. No phased timeline.

The result was predictable: Tinubu’s courtiers may clap because FAAC allocations have increased, but as critics have noted, hungry Nigerians cannot boil FAAC figures for dinner, businesses cannot power factories with presidential speeches, and workers cannot pay transport fares with macroeconomic grammar.

Even the President’s own defence betrays the failure. In Uyo recently, Tinubu boasted that 27 out of 36 governors could not pay salaries when he took office in May 2023. Paying salaries is now presented as an achievement, not a basic duty. Meanwhile total public debt has ballooned to ₦166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026, up from ₦159.35 trillion in March. Government got richer. Citizens got poorer. That is not reform. That is extraction.

The Reset: What Makinde’s Published Manifesto Promises To Fix

This is the exact failure that Governor Seyi Makinde’s published 2027 manifesto, ‘The Reset Agenda: Reset Nigeria,’ was written to correct.

Unveiled in Abuja on November 4, 2026, ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, the manifesto promises reforms in the economy, education, security and the political system. It is built on four pillars identified by his running mate, Lawal Daura, as: education, the economy, security and the socio-political system. (See the rest on www.tribuneonlineng.com).

Unlike Tinubu’s top-down shock therapy, Makinde’s central thesis is simple and radical for Abuja: “We will bring about a new social and political order. We will also introduce a new economic order. It will not be about figures without any direct impact on the lives of the people.” On the economy, he promised: “I will not tax poverty but prosperity.”

1. The Economic Reset: Reduce Cost of Living, Not Just Grow GDP

Pillar One hinges on the Economic Reset: “Build a productive economy that reduces the structural cost of living, rewards enterprise and improves household prosperity.”

Where Tinubu measured success by FAAC size and reserves, Makinde says economic growth must be measured beyond conventional indicators to include the cost of living, household purchasing power, employment opportunities, public safety and access to quality education and healthcare.

Concretely, the manifesto proposes:

– Reducing the structural costs of living and doing business, improving infrastructure that connects farms and markets, and simplifying interactions between businesses and government.

– Pricing crude oil supplied to Nigerian refineries differently from crude sold internationally to make locally refined petroleum products more affordable, rather than restoring the old subsidy system.

– An independent technical, financial and environmental assessment of each government-owned refinery within six months to establish its condition and commercial viability, instead of pouring more public funds into facilities without clear performance benchmarks.

– Channeling crude oil earnings above the federal budget benchmark directly into the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, particularly those in rural communities.

– A lifeline electricity plan where verified beneficiaries using prepaid meters would get their first 50 kilowatt-hours each month at a protected rate, and allowing industrial and agricultural clusters to get electricity without relying solely on the national grid.

– Agriculture as a commercial value chain, not a welfare programme: developing priority agricultural value chains, connecting production with storage, processing, financing, transportation and markets.

The proof, Makinde argues, is already in Oyo. The Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, once a neglected farm settlement, has attracted about ₦20 billion in private investment and 16 agribusiness companies and provided training for more than 5,000 young people within three years. Across Oyo, private investment attracted into agribusiness is put at more than ₦46 billion, with almost 1,000km of roads constructed to connect farms to markets.

2. The Security Reset: Bring Responsibility Closer To The People

Pillar Two: “Establish a security system that brings responsibility closer to threatened communities and turns credible intelligence into action.”

Makinde promises to complete the legal and constitutional arrangements for state police, with states required to demonstrate their ability to fund and manage the services. This is not just theory. In Oyo, he built a state emergency response system that the manifesto cites as a model for national replication.

3. The Education Reset: Capability Over Buildings

Pillar Three: “Create an education system that makes learning, capability and opportunity the measure of success.” The manifesto proposes aligning technical colleges, vocational institutions and apprenticeship programmes with verified industry requirements, a direct rebuke to a federal system that celebrates enrolment figures while graduates remain unemployable.

4. The Socio-Political Reset: Functional Federalism

Pillar Four: “Enable a socio-political settlement that protects a basic social floor, restores functional federalism and rebuilds trust in public institutions.”

Makinde promises a four-year transitional government of national unity that will restructure the country so that states can control their resources, drive development and build institutions capable of working across the country’s differences. He also proposes that no presidential candidate should emerge without securing at least 50% plus one of total votes cast, to ensure a president commands a real majority.

Crucially, the manifesto promises measurable performance targets within its first 100 days in office. Within the first 100 days, his administration would publish a consolidated Reset Delivery Plan identifying responsibilities, legal steps, funding arrangements and three-year implementation milestones.

Conclusion: From FAAC Propaganda To Real Prosperity

The Tinubu government wants Nigerians to believe that bigger FAAC allocations equal better governance. The numbers prove the opposite: bigger naira, smaller value, bigger debt, deeper poverty.

Makinde’s Reset Agenda starts from the opposite premise, stated in the manifesto itself: “The purpose of the Economic Reset is to stop the loss, recover value for Nigerians and build systems that make the same failures less likely to happen again”

For millions of Nigerians struggling with rising food prices, expensive transportation, unreliable electricity, insecurity and dwindling purchasing power, the question is no longer simply how to grow the economy, but how to make economic growth translate into better lives. That is the question Tinubu failed to answer. That is the question Makinde’s Reset Agenda claims to have already answered in Oyo, and now, in print, for Nigeria.

Oladayo Ogunbowale is Special Assistant (Communication) to Governor Seyi Makinde and a member of the Oyo State APM Presidential & Governorship Campaign Council.