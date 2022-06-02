The Best Cricket Games Of The Decade

The Decade ended in a spectacular fashion for cricket fans! It was during this time period that some of the most memorable international matches occurred. Choosing the best cricket matches of this decade was a challenging task, but we did our best.

2016 India vs Bangladesh World T20 Clash

For India, this was a must-win game. After scoring 146 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, they were in danger. A final over of 11 seemed like a World Cup 2007 scenario for Bangladesh, whom India was anticipated to defeat.

India appeared doomed as Mushfiqur Rahim hit two fours in as many balls to put the hosts 2-0 down. However, he notoriously rejoiced too prematurely, and Hardik Pandya managed to pick up two wickets in the following two deliveries, leaving Bangladesh needing two wickets from the final delivery.

MS Dhoni sprinted all the way to shatter the stumps before Mustafizur planted his bat because Shuvagata Hom had missed the delivery completely. India advanced to the semifinals with an astonishing triumph by a solitary run!

2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa





There will be no other matches like it in the history of the sport.

With no one but their most ardent supporters thinking that they could compete, Sri Lanka arrived in South Africa. When the Lions arrived in New Zealand, they were fresh off a humiliating two-Test series loss in Australia, when Australia hardly broke a sweat.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was 206/5 in the first Test, needing 304 to win. They had the ability to imagine a surprising victory. After all, they’d lost 4/20, which would have effectively ended their chances of making the playoffs. You can read about it more using this Cricket blog packed with information.

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Best one-day international ever. Ben Stokes was at the heart of it all.. Everybody had no idea who would come out victorious in both the normal and Super Over stages of the competition.

Everything was present in this game with full-on action & drama. It was surely an emotional roller coaster.

New Zealand scored 241 runs in the first innings. Though a modest number in today’s ODI standards, runs scored in a championship match are a whole other story.

It turned out to be true. The pursuit by England was erratic. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were among the big names who might have scuppered the game.

Nevertheless, England had a chance as long as Ben Stokes was on the field. And what a performance he put in, too. Every shot he took, every run he made, every dive he made, he gave it his all. He was a tower of strength in the midst of the mayhem.

ICYMI: Alleged culpable homicide: FG arraigns Osinachi’s husband over singer’s death

To cap it all off, the game was put into Super Over mode. Despite hitting 15, New Zealand came up short in their quest for a victory by a boundary count.

It was a hot-button subject, but enough has been spoken about it to warrant further investigation. Cricket was one of the greatest games ever played. As the finest ODI ever played, it was also the best match of the decade.

A cricket match like this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.