The best advice that shaped my life

Good advice has a way of staying with us. It lingers in our minds, shaping our choices, values, and how we navigate life’s twists and turns. For some, it comes from a parent, a mentor, or even a book; for others, it is born out of experience or faith. This week, Olayinka Awe asked a few people to share the most powerful advice they have received, the kind that did not just sound good, but truly transforms how they live and see the future. Here are what they had to say.

Oyekan Mumiyo

”Never disclose yourself too much to people”. I learned that not everyone deserves full access to who you are. Keeping parts of yourself private protects your peace and helps you see people’s true intentions. That mindset shaped how I move and who I trust today. I used to overshare until I realised silence holds power. Keeping certain things to myself taught me self-control.

Bankole-Ajayi Herrientta

Honestly, one of the best pieces of advice I’ve come across is: “Start before you’re ready.” It shaped the way I see growth and opportunities. Many times, we wait until we feel perfectly prepared, until we’ve studied enough, saved enough, or feel confident enough. But the truth is, clarity often comes after you start, not before.

Omolegan Simidele

It would have to be “Welcome every human experience. Even with the bad experiences sometimes from the bitterest experience comes the greatest awakening”. I have learned that not every struggle is a punishment; some are lessons in disguise. When I began to accept every experience, whether joy, rejection, or failure, I stopped resisting life and started growing from it. Pain and disappointment became tools that pushed me beyond my comfort zone, revealing my strength, values, and purpose. Over time, I realised that even setbacks have direction, they guide me toward who I’m meant to become. This mindset has transformed my life, teaching me patience, emotional maturity, and resilience, and helping me see that even my darkest moments are preparing me for a brighter future.

Oguntuase Tijesuni

I have heard a lot of quotes in my life, but two have really shaped the way I think. The first one is, “If you wait for a perfect time, you will never get things done.” That is one of the most valuable pieces of advice I have ever received.” And the second is, “Do not rush to acquire things you have not yet reached the stage to handle or maintain.”

Both came from my dad, and honestly, they have stuck with me. He always said that without self-awareness, you will end up investing your time and energy chasing things that do not truly fulfill you. And about the second one, he used to explain it with money, that the reason you do not have all those billions you dream of yet is because it is not your time. You have to grow into the kind of person who can handle that level of responsibility first.

Adeoya Kolade

My dad once told me that “Life is like a pyramid — it’s full of competition”. Many people start together at the base, but only a few make it to the top. So, work hard, strive for excellence, and always aim to be the best version of yourself.

Smith Femi

One of the most powerful advice that has shaped my view of life is that “Never get too comfortable with where you are, because you were created for more”. I’ve come to see that life is not about reaching one point and stopping; it’s about growing through every stage and becoming better in the process. For me, it is not about chasing success for its own sake, it is about honouring the person I am becoming, one step, one lesson, and one experience at a time.

Bankole David

“If you wait for a perfect time, you will never get things done.” That is one of the most valuable pieces of advice I have ever received. I heard it at a church programme during a session titled ‘No blame game’, and it honestly shook me. It made me realise that if I fail, I cannot keep blaming people or circumstances. At the end of the day, I am responsible for how I respond.

Instead of giving excuses, I learned to find my way around challenges and keep moving forward. Life will not always give you the right timing or perfect conditions, you just have to start from where you are and make it work.

Makinde Akinpelu

The best advice I’ve ever received was about discovering my purpose, destiny, and vision in life. It taught me that true direction starts with understanding who I am and why I am here. That journey led me to give my life to Jesus Christ. Since then, everything about my purpose has become clearer and more meaningful.