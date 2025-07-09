The beginning was rough because, nobody believed in my vision — Bukola Senwele

Evangelist Olubukola Akinade, popularly known as Senwele Jesu is a renowned gospel artiste with about three decades professional experience in the music industry. She boasts of and several hit songs that have distinctive fusion of traditional and modern musical forms on spiritual themes and teachings. She speaks with ADEOLA OJO on her experiences, commitment to using music to share the gospel and expectations for her golden jubilee praise.

What inspired you to pursue a career in gospel music?

I’m a lover of music lover since my tender age, without the knowledge of which one is Gospel or secular. Sincerely, music is an eye opener, being on the field for 25years officially have taught me, some lessons, that I can never forget, both physically and spiritually, like if you want be maintained and sustain yourself here, you need to make God, your number one priority, and to human beings, I realized, we can’t be the same, you have to relate with people with the level of their understanding.

What major experience will you say you have learnt in the industry in the years you have been in the industry?

It’s not really easy, but His grace has been sufficient protecting your home, raising your kids, out of the tight schedules, family issues, competitive spirit from the opposite genders and lots more, but, above all, God has been my strength. My marriage is 22years now.

How long have you been in the industry and how easy is it to be a female gospel artiste?

Officially, I’m 25in the ministry, unofficial is 30. The beginning was so rough and tough, because, nobody believed in my vision, including my family, they were so skeptical about what the future will look like for me, my father ( of blessed memory) who happened to be my best friend hates music like hell. But, God will always have his way if you have the calling upon you. Some churches rejected me because my type of music was quite different but later, they took the wheel, the story then, the glory now.

Your birthday is around the corner, are you doing anything as a professional gospel artiste to make it?

I’m not celebrating my birthday per say, but, celebrating God’s faithfulness, my survival and His grace upon my life. I made a vow when I clocked 40 that if the Lord can preserve and sustain me, keep my home all mine, no scandal, no evil reports for the next 10 years, that I will be back to give Him praise, that’s what brought about the jubilee praise coming up on Monday, 14th July; my birth date

Some believe that the gospel music industry is now saturated with entertainers and not ministers, what is your view on this?

I ‘m not here to judge anybody, but, if you are truly born again, you will not sing outside the Bible. Technology brought certain development into the industry, but, the damage was much more, some are not ready to be corrected, some believe in people shouting and clapping is the target, numbers of followers and the monetization issue has done the damage beyond repair. Though, no one is perfect, I’m not a saint either, but God really knows His own.

Do you have any hidden talents or hobbies that few people know about?

Yes, I can play table tennis and football, drumming as well.

Can you describe your personal style, and how has it evolved over time?

I’m a simple girl, I love to serve God with everything in me, I love people to be around me, especially young people, I love to try new things, I don’t believe in impossibilities but I don’t condone nonsense and stupidity.

How do you maintain a work-life balance as a married woman?

Combining the two is overwhelming! At times, you feel like quitting but when I remember the reason why I started, I move on, at times, I need to wipe my secret tears because some are waiting for God out there, in my life, at times, coming straight from the programme, straight to the kitchen because I don’t have maids; at times, removing drip and get going for duty call but, all the same, God has been my strength. I give kudos to my darling husband and my children for their love and understanding.

How do you handle criticism, both constructive and negative, and what advice would you give to young female artists facing similar challenges?

Criticism is an urge to me, either to do more or change from what you are doing that is not good. Actually, I have never experienced any destructive one before and I’m not expecting it. Criticism can be catalyst to be a better person; it depends on how you embrace it. If anyone is facing such, go back to the drawing board and retrace your steps back to God or the person involved

How do you prioritize mindfulness and self-reflection in your personal and professional life?

When, it comes to this, I don’t joke with it because I know this is the secret that made me.

So, I do create sometimes to be alone with God, to be refilled, do the check and balances and listen to the Master before any move. I eat well, though not much and prioritize my mental well being and rest.

Do you have any time you faced a major setback or failure in your career, and how did you overcome it?

Yes, it happened exactly 31years ago, I thought, that will be the END of me! But, thank God for my parents (of blessed memories) after their parental discipline, they helped me to put the pieces of my life back together and encourage me to push harder because the future is waiting for me! Here I am today, by God’s grace and their love and support, if there is any wish God have ask me of, I will love to have my parents back, I ‘m proud of them, even in death.

Can you describe a time when you had to collaborate with someone who had a different vision or approach, and how did you find common ground?

Birds of the same feathers flock together, I have never gone out of the gospel ministry to do any collaboration, and I don’t think I can, not because, I’m a saint or whatever, but, no, is the answer.