‘The African Prints Party’ honours Mai Atafo at maiden edition

Foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo, added a new feather to his cap as he was recently recognised for his contributions to the fashion industry in Nigeria and beyond at the maiden edition of The African Prints Party (TAPP2022).

Held at The Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Marketplace, the first segment of the event opened its doors to shoppers and the black carpet kicked off as guests networked before the runway kicked off.

The high point of the night was when the Blackdrum 360 CEO, Emmanuel Odole, presented Mai Atafo with his award. Receiving his award, multiple award-winning Atafo said he was humbled by the gesture.

He said: “This is really a humbling experience for me. I am greatly honoured by this award from the organisers of The African Prints Party. I will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry and also continue to inspire and empower emerging African designers.”

On his part, organiser of the event, Dr Emmanuel Odole described Atafo as an icon who has inspired millions of designers around the world.

“His works speak for him. That Mai Atafo is an icon is not in doubt. He has taken the Nigerian fashion industry to new heights through innovation and hard work and that is why the #TAPP2022 team singled him out for this prestigious award,” He said.

Odole thanked all those who contributed to the success of the event and stated that TAPP is an event series that will be hosted in different cities around the world.

“TAPP is structured to be an annual grand finale for all the mini-events throughout the year. TAPP’s objective is to create a movement that will showcase the best of African Fashion through designers disrupting the space.”

Born in Ike Ife, Mai Atafo, the boss of Mai Atafo Inspired is a Nigerian fashion designer noted for his brand, Mai Atafo. He was trained at the Leeds-based Savile Row Academy as a tailor. Atafo is also the brains behind Weddings by Mai and he also heads the Future Awards Central working committee.





Among those that graced the maiden edition of the event designed to build capacity and reward and recognise deserving talent in the Nigerian fashion industry were Kenise Hill of the US Consulate, Cat Fox of the British High Commission, Linda Navas Massillon, Ololade Ibrahim, Madam Yetunde Aina, Madam Alicia Stevens and Dr Legend, the CEO of Dr Legend Clothing among a host of others.

The fashion exhibition was strictly a showcase of African Prints fashion creations designed exclusively from African fabrics which included shoes, Baltic, Kente, Aso Oke and Adire to mention a few.