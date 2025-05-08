The 2027 Presidential Election Is About People’s Choice Versus the APC –Senator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale

In an interview conducted by RCTV News 9ja on Wednesday, the 30th of April, Senator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale shed light on the upcoming 2027 presidential election. He stated, “As we approach this critical 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, it is imperative that we shift our focus from political party rivalry to a grassroots movement that champions the wishes and welfare of the Nigerian people. This election must not merely be a contest between parties but rather a resounding affirmation of the people’s choice against a backdrop of disillusionment with the current administration.”

Senator Ogunwale emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost sight of its mandate, becoming increasingly out of touch with the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. “They have created an environment rife with despair, where concerns about hunger, economic hardship, and insecurity are dismissed. Everyday, countless Nigerians struggle to make ends meet while feeling neglected by a government that seems more focused on maintaining power than on addressing the pressing needs of the populace.”

He addressed the alarming levels of violence and insecurity in various states, underscoring a profound failure to protect innocent lives. “We cannot remain silent while our fellow citizens live in fear. It is a moral obligation for every Nigerian to stand up and demand accountability and change.”

“This is not about political affiliations; it is about the future we want for ourselves, our children, and our nation. Now more than ever, we must unite to reclaim our rights and choices as citizens of this great nation. It is time to build coalitions that transcend party lines, focusing instead on justice, freedom, and progress for all.”

Senator Ogunwale also noted the recent defections among politicians, stating, “As we prepare for the upcoming elections, some politicians are defecting from one party to another, either for personal gain or in favor of the people’s choice. But I encourage everyone to act in the best interest of our dear country, Nigeria. I urge all Nigerians—wherever you are—to put your best foot forward and vote for candidates who genuinely represent the will of the people.”

“Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future—a Nigeria where every citizen’s voice is heard, where security is guaranteed, where opportunities abound, and where no one has to suffer in silence. Let us rise as one with a shared commitment to rebuilding our nation and forging a path toward a more just and equitable society.”

“If we stand together, we will create a powerful force that can herald meaningful change, ensuring that the upcoming election is truly reflective of the people’s choice and aspirations. Our time is now; let us take action for the Nigeria we deserve.”

