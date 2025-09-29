That wasteful Turkiye trip by Adamawa LG chairmen’s wives

ONE of the main challenges to good governance in the country is the inability and/or unwillingness by officials to get down to brass tacks and set the right priorities. Wrong-headed strategies and prescriptions are the order of the day either out of ignorance or mischief, with sleazy undertones. It is inconceivable that at a time when the economy is generally acknowledged to be tottering, some officials of government could still be indulging in patently reckless spending that brings nothing to the table for the masses. Just two months after the questionable overseas leadership training programme attended by local government chairmen in Adamawa State, the officials sent their wives, who are not elected or appointed officials of any of the councils, to Istanbul, Turkiye, to attend a similar training programme.

This move, which has been aptly described as wasteful and insensitive by struggling workers and retirees in the state, has sparked public outrage even outside Adamawa State. However, in his defence of the patently suboptimal official decision, Suleiman Toungo, the chairman of Toungo Local Government Area and the state chairman of the Association of Local Government chairmen, offered a rather ludicrous explanation that undermines the people of the state. According to him: “We did our training two months ago, so I do not see anything wrong in our wives going for training outside the country. They are our wives and we need their advice. We are looking at the importance of training them on leadership, not the cost.” Judging by his combustible pronouncements, Toungo is not only insensitive and unfeeling, but also markedly detached from the reality of his environment. How can anyone in good conscience say categorically that the cost of governance is immaterial in a state where most citizens hardly know where their next meal will come from? To be sure, the size and transparency around the cost of the two training programmes, though important, are not the main issue for now. The veritable issue is that the cost should not have been incurred in the first place.

There was nothing that compelled the LG chairmen to undergo leadership training abroad, let alone their wives. If they had to hold a retreat, why not organise one locally given the array of leadership training institutes in Nigeria, especially the national ones in Kuru, Plateau State, and the universities? And if they craved the touch of foreign faculty, why not invite resource persons from abroad? Wouldn’t that have been more cost-effective than flying abroad to procure a service that is readily available locally? Now if the LG chairmen’s foreign trip was wasteful and unjustifiable, how can anyone justify their wives’ trips? Are they elected or appointed officials? This is money laundering and an illegality. The public fund expended on the unwarranted frolic must be refunded. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must intervene to get this done even if it means charging all the beneficiaries to court. This is plain looting of public funds and, indeed, it is criminality writ large.

It is shameful that the LG chairmen are defending this criminal trip very stoutly in the face of justifiable condemnation by many. And the argument that they need the advice of their wives holds no water. For starters, isn’t wifely advice domestic? And doesn’t the structure of government accommodate official advisers, instead of spouses? And if the LG chairmen considered the overseas leadership training for their wives so crucial to their success in office, why didn’t they spend their personal funds to get them trained? Or is it because there is a lot of money to play with now, and public officials believe it is time they started to incur all manners of frivolous expenses?

It is sad that the Adamawa LG chairmen think that it is their right to waste public funds on family frivolities under the guise of preparing their wives to offer them useful advice! How developed are their various local councils that they have public resources to spare on frivolous items like the training of their wives? Why not expend funds on addressing the widespread insecurity in Adamawa State? Going abroad to learn how to advise one’s husband sounds patently insane and unheard of. It is really disheartening to imagine that the Adamawa State government permitted this monumental heist at the local government level.

Established by Nigeria’s 1976 Local Government reforms, the Local Government Joint Account concept which literally robbed local councils of financial autonomy was formally introduced and re-established by the 1979 and 1999 federal constitutions, respectively. One of the main objectives was to ensure that funds are properly utilised for grassroots service delivery. However, this goal was not attained because of the overbearing tendencies of state governors, leading to the suspension of the account through the instrumentality of a decision of the Supreme Court. Yes, full cancellation of the account will require constitutional amendment but that is just to fulfill all righteousness, for the apex court has affirmed local government financial autonomy, mandating direct allocation from the Federation Account since July 2024. However, given cases of financial recklessness like the one by Adamawa LG chairmen, the propriety of the autonomy could be interrogated. Can the LG chairmen be reasonably considered as competent and possessing the requisite character and integrity to manage financial autonomy? And are they any better than the governors accused of undermining the financial autonomy of local governments and hindering their ability to deliver essential services? Is it not glaringly evident that some LG chairmen are incapable of handling financial autonomy for the benefit of their constituents?

To address the financial indiscipline at the local government level, which has the potential to burgeon in the face of recent increases in allocations from the Federation Account to all tiers of government, it is important to develop a comprehensive financial manual that bars the chairmen from expending council resources whimsically. The local governments are the closest to the grassroots and that is the level of government where delivery of essential services can be easily felt. Therefore, it is important to skew, albeit in a democratic fashion, the leadership recruitment at the local government level in favour of disciplined and experienced citizens like retired and notable academics, civil servants and so on, who are genuinely ready to serve the people, not misfits looking for what to grab.

