‘That lingering fatigue, pain may be due to lupus’

A medical expert, Dr Ibukunoluwa Dedeke, says the lingering fatigue and pain that many presume to be malaria or typhoid fever and therefore treat intermittently may actually be the first sign that they have developed lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect important organs of the body like the heart, kidneys and the brain.

Dr Dedeke, a rheumatologist, speaking at the 2022 World Lupus day celebration by the Labalaba Foundation in partnership with the rheumatology, dermatology and nephrology clinics of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, said in some instances, a person with lupus develops symptoms that feel as if it is malaria.

According to him, although a recurrent red rash on the cheek that flares when in the sun is a common skin manifestation of lupus, individuals, especially females in the reproductive age group, with bone pain, fever, fatigue, body ache and joint stiffness that is especially worse in the morning need to be assessed also for lupus.

He added, “We are trying to now spread that information that if you don’t have the typical rash that people have identified with lupus, which is one of its common symptoms, if you have features like bone pain, fever, fatigue and joint stiffness that is especially worse in the morning, especially in females of reproductive age group, there is something wrong. Don’t think it’s malaria. Get evaluated properly; it may be lupus.

“Now the rash due to lupus tends to be like spots around the cheek area. In severe cases, the rash looks like a butterfly. That is why they also call it a butterfly rash. In some instances, when under the sun, the rash flares up; it increases because it has a photosensitive component.”

Dr Dedeke stated that lupus is a very unique disease that affects people in many different ways and cannot be cured but can be treated with drugs and physical activity to relieve its symptoms and prevent complications in organs of the body it might have affected.

A skin expert, Dr Shakirat Gold-Olufadi, said lupus is a condition of unknown cause, but genetic, environmental and hormonal factors could be at play, affecting an individual’s quality of life adversely.

According to her, the skin is one of the most involved organs in lupus, with some individuals losing their hair when their scarp is affected.

She stated, “Lupus patients must use medications the proper way and avoid the use of un-prescribed medications, as lupus is multi-systemic most times. Sun protection is not just about sunscreen only; protective clothing is necessary. Avoid herbal concoctions.”

Dr Samuel Ajayi, a nephrologist, declared that lupus can cause hypertension when it affects the kidneys and as such, it is important that individuals with lupus have regular kidney checks.

According to him, “Early diagnosis and prompt treatment may help to protect the kidney. Lupus is treated with medicines to suppress the immune system, reduce inflammation and prevent further kidney damage.”