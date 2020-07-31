‘That I sound like Asa is a coincidence, I’m a unique African contemporary singer’

Friday Treat
By Rotimi Ige
That I sound like Asa is a coincidence

Bolanle Adejugbe is a singer-songwriter, dancer, dance instructor. She is also a corporate and entertainment lawyer by profession. Her love for music and her plan to send her message of love and hope prompted her debut release, ‘Gbo Ohun Mi’.  She speaks with FRIDAY TREAT on her musical aspirations and her uniqueness.

This is your debut song. What inspired it?

My recently released debut single ‘Gbo Ohun mi’ (Hear my voice) is a reflective song on the unfailing love of God, which has been blessing lives.

 

What’s your style of music?

My style of music imbibes the use of storytelling among other African artistic concepts to drive thought-provoking and life-changing messages.

 

What inspired you to start music professionally?

Well, I will say passion; music has always been a part of me. I had always been singing but this song pushed me to take my music to another level. I originally wrote the song ‘Gboohunmi’ for a movie, but things did not work as planned. So, I thought to produce the song instead of keeping it on the shelf.

 

What are you working on to set a standard in the industry?

I am currently working on other songs to be produced later. I plan to organise artistic events and projects in future. I’m also looking forward to having more music collaborations.

 

What narrative will you desire to change with your sound?

I will describe my sound as a tool for reaching more people out there. In every sphere of influence, my sound is not for specific set of audiences but for everyone. My message can be summarised into three major category faith, hope and love. On this note, I desire to see a more loving world where love is preached and hatred is eradicated, a world where peace dwells among people and not strife.

 

Listening to your music, one might think it’s Asa singing. Why is that?

I think it’s coincidental that we sound alike. We are different. My sound is African contemporary. I am just me. I am Bolanle. Asa is a major brand in the African contemporary genre of music. I love her music and would love to collaborate with her someday. There are a lot of other artistes in that genre and they each have their unique sound.

 

Tell us a bit about yourself…

I am a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. I hold a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Ibadan.  I am an art enthusiast and creative director of Classe de la danse, an arts and dance company based in Ibadan, Nigeria. I am committed to encouraging and grooming kids gifted in the arts. I am also an initiator of the kids dance club. I am happily married and blessed with two adorable kids.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease…That I sound like Asa is a coincidence Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women…That I sound like Asa is a coincidence Read Full Story
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools…That I sound like Asa is a coincidence Read Full Story
GRIMALDI Nigeria, the operator of the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos has admitted that due to the huge influx of cargoes that arrive at the terminal daily, it cannot entirely rule out cargo pilfering at the terminal… Read Full Story
THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to join forces to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) system that importers often exploit to avoid levies due to the government… That I sound like Asa is a coincidence

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Friday Treat

Aristokrat 360 signs producer, TMXO

Friday Treat

I want to capture the world’s attention with ‘Jaiye’ — KingTúrùn

Friday Treat

Joyzrael’s set to drop new single ‘Aseda’

Friday Treat

Why I share my experiences on social media — Lisa George

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More