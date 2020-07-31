‘That I sound like Asa is a coincidence, I’m a unique African contemporary singer’

Bolanle Adejugbe is a singer-songwriter, dancer, dance instructor. She is also a corporate and entertainment lawyer by profession. Her love for music and her plan to send her message of love and hope prompted her debut release, ‘Gbo Ohun Mi’. She speaks with FRIDAY TREAT on her musical aspirations and her uniqueness.

This is your debut song. What inspired it?

My recently released debut single ‘Gbo Ohun mi’ (Hear my voice) is a reflective song on the unfailing love of God, which has been blessing lives.

What’s your style of music?

My style of music imbibes the use of storytelling among other African artistic concepts to drive thought-provoking and life-changing messages.

What inspired you to start music professionally?

Well, I will say passion; music has always been a part of me. I had always been singing but this song pushed me to take my music to another level. I originally wrote the song ‘Gboohunmi’ for a movie, but things did not work as planned. So, I thought to produce the song instead of keeping it on the shelf.

What are you working on to set a standard in the industry?

I am currently working on other songs to be produced later. I plan to organise artistic events and projects in future. I’m also looking forward to having more music collaborations.

What narrative will you desire to change with your sound?

I will describe my sound as a tool for reaching more people out there. In every sphere of influence, my sound is not for specific set of audiences but for everyone. My message can be summarised into three major category faith, hope and love. On this note, I desire to see a more loving world where love is preached and hatred is eradicated, a world where peace dwells among people and not strife.

Listening to your music, one might think it’s Asa singing. Why is that?

I think it’s coincidental that we sound alike. We are different. My sound is African contemporary. I am just me. I am Bolanle. Asa is a major brand in the African contemporary genre of music. I love her music and would love to collaborate with her someday. There are a lot of other artistes in that genre and they each have their unique sound.

Tell us a bit about yourself…

I am a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. I hold a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Ibadan. I am an art enthusiast and creative director of Classe de la danse, an arts and dance company based in Ibadan, Nigeria. I am committed to encouraging and grooming kids gifted in the arts. I am also an initiator of the kids dance club. I am happily married and blessed with two adorable kids.