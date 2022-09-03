That I impregnated my daughter is like a movie, even to me —Arrested father of five

A 49-year-old father of five, Amoda Bola, who was arrested by Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his biological daughter, aged 14, has said that he is so ashamed of his act that it seems he is watching a movie and it is not a real life experience.

The suspect was arrested by detectives in state police command last Wednesday, Saturday Tribune learnt.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspect, a resident of Idi Oro street, Ode Remo, but an indigene of Isara-Remo, was picked up after the pregnant daughter made a report at Ode Remo divisional headquarters on her father’s acts.

The teenager told the police that her father, with whom she had been living with for some years, had been having carnal knowledge of her and also turned her into a prostitute by bringing men to their house to have sex with her, after which he would collect money from them for the ‘service’.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the report, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who first denied the allegations, later confessed when the victim confronted him.

The PPRO added that the father’s confession led to the arrest of five others who had slept with the victim at different times.

The five suspects were identified as Ahmed Ogunkoya (30), Muyiwa Adeoye (48), David Sunday Solaja (69), Emmanuel Olusanya (50) and Joshua Olaniran (50).

It will be noted that in law, sexual relationship with a girl below the age of 16 is regarded as defilement, with or without her consent.

Oyeyemi said that she had been taken to State Hospital, Isara Remo, where it was confirmed that she was pregnant.

On hearing about the case, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, was said to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

In the interview with the suspect, he admitted sleeping with his daughter without any protection.

The father of five, who is a dry cleaner told his story thus: “My daughter whom I impregnated is my fourth child. She is the only child her mother had for me before she left me for another man.

“My daughter was with her maternal grandmother until three years ago when she started living with me. Before then, we had an agreement when she was still a child that she would come to stay with me at the age of 10, but when I went to ask her grandmother, she refused to hand her over to me.





“Three years ago, she came to spend the holiday with her mother’s younger sister and also visited me. She told me that she was not being cared for academically as she would desire since I stopped paying her school fees. I told her that I would only be involved if she would stay with me. I told her not to return to her grandmother’s place. That was how she moved into my house.”

How the sexual affair started

“I don’t know what to say about it because it just like I’m watching a movie. I can’t even understand myself. I never touched her two elder sisters.

“The first time, I came from my shop and told her to bring my food to my room. I didn’t know what came over me. I held her and she did not resist me. And we ended up having sex. When I got up, she started crying, saying ‘Daddy, why did you have to do this?’ I begged her and said that I was sorry, as I didn’t know what made me do it. But I didn’t meet her as virgin.

“After a month, we had sex again when I came from shop. Her stepsisters and stepbrothers didn’t know what was going because they were always in the shop at the time we used to do it.

“The third time, this year, she went to fetch water, as she was coming in, I asked her to go and wait for me in the room which she did. But somehow, I didn’t go to her. She came out to ask me if I was still coming and I told her to go and do what she was doing.

“As she went to fetch water the second time and returned home, something just told me: ‘why are you wasting time? Go.’ That was how I went in and slept with her. That was over a month ago. We did it the fourth time in the same month. I didn’t know she was pregnant until I was arrested and learnt of it. I admit that I never used any protection to prevent pregnancy.”

He however denied giving her to other men for sex in exchange for money. “I never gave her to other men to sleep with her. She was having affair with them on her own and offering herself to them. She used to go to their houses,” he said.

The suspect also said that he had a girlfriend but the lady left him when his daughter told her that he had been having sex with her.

“The lady asked me. Initially, I denied, but I later confessed and promised not to do such again. But she stopped coming to my house or picking my calls,” Bola disclosed.

Saturday Tribune learnt that before the latest pregnancy, the teenager got pregnant about five months ago to one of the men arrested for also sleeping with her, which the father aborted at the cost of N13,000.

He said he paid N10,000 out of the charges and is still owing the clinic where the abortion was done a balance of N3,000.

“When she told me that she was pregnant, I asked her if she wanted to continue her education or she deliver the baby, and she answered that she would prefer her academic pursuit. At that time, I didn’t touch her. She brought the idea of abortion and I told her to go get a doctor.”

It was further learnt that though the man who owned the pregnancy admitted, he did not give any money for abortion, as the teenager also declared love for the man and said she would like to marry him. When the man did not offer any financial support, the father reportedly went to each man that had been sleeping with his daughter, including her fellow student and got cash ranging from N3,000 to N5,000 from three of them which was used for the abortion.

