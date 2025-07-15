That food poisoning incident at Chinese preschool

IF the case at the Chinese preschool where more than 200 children had to be evacuated to hospital after eating a meal last week proves anything, it is the danger of artificiality. According to reports, the children were found to have high levels of lead in their blood, as staff at Peixin Kindergarten, the affected private school in Tianshui City in Gansu province, had been adding paint powder to food in a bid to make it look more appealing. Two food samples were seized and both had lead levels 2000 times the legal safe limit. As investigations unfolded, a total of 233 out of the 251 children attending the school were found with unhealthy lead levels and 201 needed to be hospitalised. It is worth noting that any detectable lead in the blood, particularly in children, can have adverse effects.

Eight people were subsequently arrested, including the principal and the kindergarten’s financial backer. The authorities have stepped up their investigations, even as many parents told Chinese state media that their children had been complaining of stomach and leg pain and a lack of appetite since March this year. They are justly worried about the long-term effects of lead poisoning on their children’s liver and digestive system. According to the police, it was the school principal who had asked the kitchen staff to buy the paint online. CCTV cameras in the kitchen actually showed staff adding paint pigment to the food. Investigators found that the red date cake and the corn sausage rolls that the children had eaten had lead levels of 1052mg/kg and 1340mg/kg respectively, which both exceeded the national food safety standard limit of 0.5mg/kg. Liu Lijiang, the mayor of Tianshui, said that the incident exposed shortcomings and loopholes in public food safety supervision, adding that the city would draw lessons from the event.

To be sure, we are not against good presentation of food. Cleanliness, as the old saying goes, is next to godliness. It is a fact that a horrible looking, untidy and dirty restaurant will lose customers even if the food it serves is actually tasty. Food shops, even if they are shacks rather than fancy restaurants, need to be scrupulously clean and tidy: only despicable individuals want to eat in a place teaming with flies and terrible odours. But food decoration or garnishing is another thing entirely. Experts say that it can significantly enhance the dining experience, and that while not essential for the food to be edible, decorative elements can make food more visually appealing, stimulating the appetite and potentially influencing the perceived taste. We do not dispute the claim that eating is not just about taste: people also eat with their eyes. That, however, is no reason to add undue colouring to food, making it look appealing at the expense of safety.

Why does food have to be painted? Is it a house? Why write an open letter to disease and even death in the name of food garnishing? What harm is done when food is consumed in its natural, normal form? In the present case, innocent children were exposed to danger simply because of the terrible decision of those who should have been acting as second parents to them to colour their food. There is no shred of evidence that the children or their parents wanted such colouring: the authorities simply chose to be objectionable, needlessly risking the lives of the young, impressionable children. That is highly condemnable and we condemn it in the strongest terms.

If you are going to eat rice and beans, then eat rice and beans, not rice and beans coloured with chemicals. Apparently, making food “appealing” in the manner just described also has socioeconomic undercurrents: people who haven’t had anything to eat all day are not likely to bother about food garnishing. Schools and states must promote healthy eating. There is no need to garnish food. Let children just eat delicious, nutritious food, not garnished garbage. As experience has shown, most of what is sold in the so-called big restaurants in Nigeria looks appealing but is actually hideous and injurious to health. The food has so many bright colours that the inquisitive, healthy-eating customer begins to wonder what the frill is all about. The food is so garnished with condiments that it looks like an offering to fashion gods. Our ancestors did not eat that way. It is artificial. It is superficial. It is unsafe. You do not need to feel the taste of curry and serial condiments with every bite of yam or rice: the body needs no artifice. Food is medicine and it ought to be wholesome and safe. That is why many Nigerians would rather be found in the so-called roadside food shops and bukaterias that sell wholesome for food instead of taking a trip to certain fancy outlets. They want food that they can relate to because it looks and tastes just like what they eat at home.

In any case, even the terrible offerings served in many big outlets is overpriced. In a country where with N3,000 many can have a fairly decent meal, a spoonful of rice could be N5,000 in these outlets, and by the time you choose your preferred protein, the bill shoots up to, say, N15,000, yet it is not as if the body has absorbed anything of value. And when the owners of these fancy outlets eat in their own homes, they are careful to avoid the siege of condiments that they feed the public with. All too often, people consume dangerous things without really realising it. There’s a snack that Nigerians call coconut, which is really sliced and diced coconuts fried with sugar. When you make it at home, it is never sticky: but when you buy it in town, it is as sticky as glue, and you wolf it down with satisfaction, not stopping to ask what makes it look and taste so different. Danger! On a light note, some chefs are now frying the good old eba that has saved generations of Nigerians without any trouble, calling it innovation. That is not innovation; it is provocation. Civilisation should not mean turning eba into something else.

We sympathise with the food-poisoned Chinese children and their families and hope that they will receive the best of care. We also urge the authorities to extend their investigative dragnet to other schools and ensure that such practices are not being observed there as well. They must ensure that innocent school children are never poisoned ever again. Fortunately, China is not a place where anyone can play ping-pong with human lives. When six infants died and more than 50,000 others were hospitalised with kidney problems after drinking Sanlu baby formula tainted with the toxic industrial chemical melamine in 2008, several executives found culpable, including Zhang Yujun and Geng Jinping, were sentenced to death. We believe that safe, healthy eating is a national imperative. In this respect, we urge governments across Nigeria to promote safe and healthy eating, and thumb down undue food garnishing. Rice does not have to be blue, green, red, indigo and burgundy in the name of food appeal. And by the way, this is not a vote against fried rice. All we are doing is calling for safe eating.

Come to think of it, how are certain athletes able to sustain their craft for so long? Because they are extremely finicky about what they eat. Because they exercise, and resolutely avoid junk. There is no harm is taking a leaf out of their book.