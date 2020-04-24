Thanking the Nigeria Police

Anyone who thinks that the Nigeria Police are not performing their duties as expected should please have a rethink and change that perception. First, let me express my profound gratitude to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, for the wonderful job he is doing in the state.

Late last month, I was surprised and delighted when within ten minutes of placing a distress call to the police, late in the night, my house, which is situated on a new site somewhere in Apata with very rough road terrain and indeed, the whole area surrounding me, was bombarded with policemen in their numbers.

I will like to advise criminals, especially armed robbers in Oyo State to please relocate because the current Oyo State Commissioner of Police has zero tolerance for them.

At this juncture, let me thank officers and men of the Kuola and Orita Merin Police Station; also, officers and men of the police Response Squad from Challenge and other locations. It is, indeed, noteworthy to say special thank you to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kuola Polices station who, despite being a woman, led officers and men of her patrol team to the scene at that time of the night.

With this singular act, I consider her as one of the refined officers of the Nigeria Police. To the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, I wish to once again thank you for your promptness in attending to distress calls.

You and your officers are indeed a shining example of the type of Police Nigeria dearly desires.

May I, therefore, suggest that other police commands in the country should please take a cue from the Oyo police command for their outstanding and optimal performance.

Bernard Peter,

Ibadan.

