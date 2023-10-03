Collins Nnabuife|Abuja

NUTRIDOR Limited, a subsidiary of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a Nigerian-based conglomerate, will make history in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow, when it commissions its state-of-the-art dairy production facility in the Dubai Industrial City.

It is believed that the factory, which will produce over 120,000 litres of liquid dairy daily, will be the first factory to be commissioned by a subsidiary of any Nigerian business in the UAE.

The production facility, which will complement TGI’s existing commodity trading and investment holding office, was established under the UAE’s ‘Foreign Investment Liberalisation Scheme.’

Senior Emirati and Nigerian officials are expected to attend the commissioning.

The factory’s operations will intensely focus on clean energy and zero waste practices, leveraging automation/advanced technology, digital acceleration, sustainability initiatives, skillset development, and local value addition.

Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC, Dubai, UAE (“Nutridor”) is a subsidiary of Tropical General Investments (“TGI”) Group, a global conglomerate operating in 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

TGI operations commenced 43 years ago in Lagos, Nigeria, and today, it has investments in various sectors, including Food and Beverage Production, Chemical Manufacturing, Poultry Farming, Marine Aquaculture (covering both fish farming and deep-sea trawler operations), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Real Estate, Agribusiness and Banking.

