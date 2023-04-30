Police in Texas say they believe a man killed five of his neighbours after an argument about him practice-shooting with a semi-automatic weapon nearby.

The BBC reports that the victims were all from Honduras, and included an eight-year-old child.

The shooting happened on Friday night in the small town of Cleveland, San Jacinto County, north of Houston.

Local Sheriff Greg Capers told local station KTRK that among those killed were two women who were found lying on top of two surviving children.

“In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them alive,” adding that all the victims had been shot “from the neck up, almost execution style, basically in the head.”

The suspect is believed to be 38-year-old Mexican, Francisco Oropez.

Sources say the suspect is still on the run, thought to be armed and has been charged with five counts of murder.

Police are using dogs and a drone in the hunt for the suspect, who is believed to be hiding in a nearby forest.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about “harassment” at about 23:30 local time on Friday (04:30 GMT Saturday).

Investigators believe that the victims had asked Oropez, who it is thought had been drinking, to stop shooting as they were trying to put a baby to sleep.

According to Sheriff Capers, the man replied: “I’ll shoot out in my front yard, do what I want to in my own residence.”





After both parties returned to their houses, the gunman “topped off his magazine, and walked down his driveway into the people’s house and started shooting,” the Sheriff said.

A total of 10 people were at the property at the time. The adults were declared dead at the scene, and the eight-year-old died at a hospital.

The incident came days after nine people were injured at a shooting during a teenagers’ party in western Texas.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm incidents are the top cause of death for US children and teenagers.

