Texas flooding: Death toll rises to 27, including nine children

At least 27 people have died following catastrophic flash floods in Texas, including nine children.

Authorities say the flooding, triggered by intense rainfall, swept through Kerr County early Friday.

Among the missing are 27 girls from a Christian summer camp.

“We will not stop till every single person is found,” said Kerr County Sheriff, Larry Leitha.

More than 850 people have been rescued so far, including over 160 by air.

The number of casualties may continue to rise as search efforts intensify.

Officials say the true number of missing remains unclear, especially with holiday visitors possibly unaccounted for.

Vice President JD Vance called it an “incomprehensible tragedy.”

President Donald Trump said, “Melania and I are praying for the families affected.”

Heavy rain is expected to continue, with flash flood warnings still active across parts of central Texas.

(Sky News)