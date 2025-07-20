Texas flood: Missing persons now seven as death toll hits 134

The number of people still missing in flood-ravaged Kerr County, Texas, has significantly declined from nearly 100 to just three, according to local officials.

In an update released by the city of Kerrville, authorities said extensive coordination between state and local agencies has helped locate and verify the safety of dozens of people previously feared missing.

“This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status,” the statement read.

Earlier in the week, officials had reported that 97 people in Kerr County were missing and unaccounted for following the deadly July 4 Texas floods. At its peak, more than 160 people were listed as missing in the county.

Kerrville City Manager, Dalton Rice, commended the massive recovery efforts carried out by over 1,000 personnel from various agencies. “We are profoundly grateful… Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three,” he said.

Beyond Kerr County, three people remain missing in Travis County and one in Burnet county, according to the most recent statewide update.

The overall death toll from the July 4 flooding across Texas has risen to 134. Kerr County alone accounted for 107 fatalities, including 70 adults and 37 children.

Search and recovery efforts are ongoing.

