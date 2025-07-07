Texas flash floods death toll rises to 91

Ninety-one people have now died as a result of flash flooding in Texas, according to White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The devastation along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has drawn a massive search effort as officials face questions over their preparedness and the speed of their initial actions.

The Texas Hill Country in the central part of the state is naturally prone to flash flooding due to the dry dirt-packed areas where the soil lets rain skid along the surface of the landscape instead of soaking it up.

The flash floods on Friday, local time, started with a particularly bad storm that dropped most of its 30 centimetres of rain in the dark early morning hours.

The flooding destroyed accommodation at a summer camp.

After a flood watch notice midday on Thursday, the National Weather Service office issued an urgent warning around 4 am that raised the potential of catastrophic damage and a severe threat to human life.

By at least 5:20 am, some in the Kerrville City area say water levels were getting alarmingly high.

The massive rain flowing down hills sent rushing water into the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise eight metres in just 45 minutes.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott said that there were 41 people confirmed to be unaccounted for across the state, and more could be missing.

In Kerr County, home to youth camps in the Texas Hill Country, searchers have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, Sheriff Larry Leitha said on Sunday afternoon.

Ten girls and a counsellor were still unaccounted for at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.

Camp Mystic said it was “grieving the loss” the loss of 27 campers and counsellors as the search continued on Monday for victims of the catastrophic Texas flooding over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The search continues for an unknown number of people missing following the Texas floods.

Survivors have described the floods as a “pitch black wall of death” and said they received no emergency warnings.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE