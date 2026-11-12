TETFund to showcase 500 innovations at 2026 research fair

Nigeria will showcase 500 research-driven innovations with the potential to create businesses, generate jobs and stimulate economic growth at the 2026 Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fair and Exhibition.

The Chairman of the organising committee, Engr. Umar Bindir, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, saying the event was designed to move research outputs from academic institutions and laboratories into the marketplace.

The exhibition, scheduled for November 24 to 27, will bring together researchers, inventors, investors, industries, financial institutions and intellectual property experts to explore opportunities for commercialising home-grown innovations.

Bindir said the committee received between 4,000 and 5,000 applications from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, research institutions, private inventors and other innovators across the country.

He explained that only innovations with reasonable levels of development and demonstrated practical applications were selected for exhibition.

According to him, the screening process was aimed at identifying research outputs that could be transformed into commercially viable products and services rather than projects still at the preliminary research stage.

The TETFund committee chairman, who is also the founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bindir Knowledge Centre, Yola, said the innovations were expected to address challenges in critical sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, sanitation, housing and clothing.

He said the initiative would also strengthen the connection between researchers and institutions capable of supporting the transition of their inventions into sustainable businesses.

To achieve this, Bindir disclosed that intellectual property experts specialising in patents, trademarks and industrial designs had been invited to provide free advisory services to innovators on protecting their inventions.

Business development experts would also guide participants on business formation, entrepreneurship challenges and the processes involved in turning research outputs into profitable ventures.

He identified access to finance and industry partnerships as major requirements for successful commercialisation, noting that many inventors had technical expertise but lacked the financial resources and business knowledge to take their innovations to the market.

He said the committee was, therefore, engaging banks, investors, industries and relevant government agencies to provide the necessary support.

According to him, the collaboration would help innovators acquire business development skills, register their businesses, standardise their products and position them for local and international markets.

Giving an update on the impact of previous editions, Bindir said between 30 and 40 innovations had reached advanced stages of development and were undergoing commercialisation-related activities.

He, however, noted that several others remained at intermediate stages and required further support in business development, product standardisation and other areas.

He said TETFund’s partnership with Innovat8 Hub was also exploring ways to support such innovations and accelerate their transition to the marketplace.

Bindir recalled that the previous edition introduced a deal-room arrangement that connected inventors with financial institutions, creating opportunities for partnerships and funding.

He said the 2026 edition would build on that experience by involving the business community more directly in identifying, adopting and supporting innovations with commercial potential.

The exhibition will also feature an international symposium involving participants and institutions from different countries.

Bindir said representatives from China, India, Canada and Japan, as well as the World Bank, UNESCO and the African Development Bank, had been engaged to participate, while a Japanese expert was expected to deliver the keynote address.

He explained that the international engagement would promote knowledge exchange, expose Nigerian innovators to global standards and showcase the country’s research capabilities.

According to him, the initiative was also intended to reposition Nigeria from a country that generates knowledge but relies heavily on imported technologies to one capable of developing and exporting home-grown innovations.

The fair will hold at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry Trade Fair Complex, along Abuja Airport Road, while the international symposium will commence on November 25.

Bindir said the committee had reached out to ministers, state governors, heads of government institutions and other stakeholders to encourage their participation and support for the innovations.

He commended TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, for providing administrative and logistical support to the committee, noting that the assistance had eased preparations for the national event.