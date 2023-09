The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Arc. Sunny Echono, has promised to partner with the Ugwumba Leadership Center in creating more jobs for Nigerian youths through entrepreneurship development.

He made this promise in his office, when the Management of the Ugwumba Leadership Center led by the President Ugwumba, Uche Nwosu paid him a courtesy call.

According to him, “I was impressed last year when I attended your event and saw members of the international community and technocrats in attendance. What your Center is doing by empowering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria is gradually impacting Nigerian society and we want to be a part of it.”

Earlier in his speech, our President of Ugwumba Leadership Center, Nwosu informed the TETFUND Executive Secretary and his Management team that the Center came to seek partnership with the agency in order to advance the scope of our job creation programs for Nigerian youths and young graduates as well as undergraduates, who he said are the major beneficiaries of our enterprise development programs.

He announced that he founded the Center in 2018 to be able to contribute towards the reduction of the high youth unemployment in Nigeria and Africa, which are evident in the rates kidnapping, banditry and other social vices have multiplied in the society.

Adding his voice, our Executive Director, Remy Chukwunyere said that the Center is desirous of partnering with TETFUND to implement an “ENTREPRENEURSHIP CHALLENGE” that targets only students in the tertiary schools with the aim of promoting #creativity and #innovation among students.

Mr. Remy Chukwunyere also announced the Center’s Rebrand Nigeria Essay Competition for tertiary school students, with the theme: “MY RESPONSIBILITIES TO MY COUNTRY, NIGERIA” which he said is aimed at promoting patriotism and to inculcate our national values into the students.

