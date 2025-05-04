TETfund commends Kwara govt on teachers’ recruitment

Representative on the Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for the North Central zone, Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, has lauded the Kwara State Government for the successful completion of its large-scale recruitment under the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The recruitment exercise, which saw the hiring of 1,800 teachers, 200 security personnel, and 100 non-teaching staff, was described by Engineer Adeyemi as a remarkable achievement and a testament to the administration’s transparency and commitment to excellence in public sector hiring.

In a statement released by his media team, the TETFund board member particularly commended the state’s introduction of mandatory drug testing for newly recruited teachers, calling it a forward-thinking policy in ensuring integrity and quality education.

“The introduction of mandatory drug testing is a commendable policy direction. It reflects the government’s seriousness about teacher integrity, student safety, and the larger goal of curbing substance abuse in our communities,” he said.

The TESCOM Chairman, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, had during the 2025 first quarter inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin, thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving and supporting the recruitment exercise.

Posting of appointment letters and biometric capturing of successful applicants began on Friday, May 2, 2025—marking a new chapter in bolstering Kwara’s educational and security workforce.

Engineer Adeyemi hailed the recruitment process as a milestone for the state, praising the governor’s visionary leadership and emphasis on merit-based selection.

He further commended the TESCOM chairman and all stakeholders involved in the seamless execution of the exercise, while congratulating the successful applicants.

“This recruitment is not only historic in scale but also in the standards it sets for others to follow. It is a win for good governance, a win for education, and a win for Kwara State,” he concluded.