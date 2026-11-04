TETFund boss urges varsities, others to embrace PPP to bridge funding gaps

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has charged Nigerian universities and other beneficiary tertiary institutions to actively embrace Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to close funding deficits, modernize campus infrastructure, and broaden student access to critical amenities.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, gave the charge in Abuja on Wednesday during a strategic interactive session with heads of beneficiary institutions, chairmen of governing councils, and bursars.

Echono stated that escalating fiscal constraints on public coffers, skyrocketing construction costs, and persistent economic headwinds make it imperative for tertiary institutions to explore alternative financing models through private sector collaboration.

He singled out student housing as an area requiring emergency intervention, revealing that less than 50 per cent of students in the nation’s tertiary institutions currently secure on-campus accommodation.

According to him, the deficit forces a vast majority of students to seek off-campus lodging, exposing them to grave security vulnerabilities, particularly when commuting across long distances at night to attend lectures, conduct laboratory research, or use library resources.

To address this shortage, Echono noted that TETFund is intensifying a multi-pronged intervention combining direct institutional allocations with private investment arrangements. Under the proposed PPP framework, institutions are expected to provide suitable land within their campuses, while TETFund provides counterpart funding and private developers handle construction and facility maintenance.

“Your requirement is to make the land available on your campus. Full stop,” he said, urging governing councils and university management teams to capitalize on the opportunity.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish response of several institutions toward the student housing initiative, describing it as a high-impact intervention that should be aggressively embraced.

The TETFund chief explained that the PPP framework is not limited to hostel construction, encouraging institutional heads to attract private investments into other revenue-generating and service-oriented commercial ventures within their boundaries.

He identified shopping complexes, modern pharmacies, commercial agricultural ventures, and sundry student support services as viable areas where private enterprise could elevate service delivery while boosting internal revenue generation (IGR) for institutions.

Echono underscored that commercial collaborations have become indispensable in the face of competing national demands and the adverse effects of inflationary pressure, global economic uncertainties, and escalating prices of building materials on capital project execution.

He also challenged tertiary institutions to accelerate digital transformation by taking full advantage of TETFund-supported educational technology resources.

Expressing concern over the low utilization of the Fund’s digital learning platform, TERAS, Echono observed that many institutions have yet to harness its potential to enhance pedagogy, learning, and scholarly research.

He explained that the platform is designed to drive hybrid education, enabling students to participate in lectures and access reference materials remotely without physical classroom constraints.

“We should embrace technology and not fear it,” Echono said, urging institutional heads to prioritize digital capacity training for faculty and students.

He noted that the Fund expects upwards of 60 per cent of teaching personnel across beneficiary institutions to attain competence in digital and blended learning methodologies.

On emerging technologies, Echono urged academic administrators to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their instructional and administrative systems rather than treating it merely as an academic integrity threat.

While acknowledging valid risks surrounding the improper use of AI tools by students, he stressed that institutions must design internal governance and regulatory safeguards to mitigate abuses while extracting the immense benefits of AI-assisted learning.

He further disclosed that TETFund is migrating its operational and intervention procedures entirely online, assuring stakeholders that sufficient transitional windows and technical support have been extended to institutions.

According to him, the Fund has conducted widespread capacity-building programmes for staff while providing access to specialized digital repositories, including over 400 digital libraries, to strengthen research and academic publications.

Echono cautioned that underutilizing these digital assets constitutes an unjustifiable waste of public resources: “If you don’t use it, it is a waste of our national resource.”

He added that the strategic engagement, convened annually between October and November, serves as an institutional platform for TETFund and beneficiary stakeholders to evaluate intervention impact, track capital project execution, and set operational priorities for subsequent budget cycles.

The meeting also provides a mechanism for obtaining direct operational feedback, addressing structural bottlenecks, and phasing out underperforming intervention lines.

He further underscored the necessity of seamless synergy between governing councils and institutional management, especially regarding public procurement compliance and the execution of TETFund-funded capital projects.

Delivering goodwill remarks, the National Universities Commission (NUC) acknowledged TETFund’s impact on tertiary education, charging institutions to ensure transparency and accountability in managing allocated funds.

The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, represented by the Director of Research and Innovation, Mallam Faruk Mohammed, reiterated that providing safe learning environments and dignified student housing remains fundamental to high-quality academic delivery.

Also speaking, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, commended TETFund for its sustained infrastructural and academic interventions across public campuses.

Piwuna, however, raised concerns over recent policy directions introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education, cautioning against poorly coordinated educational reforms.

He particularly questioned the dual mandate policy granting Colleges of Education powers to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and university degrees, warning that many such institutions lack the requisite staff strength and academic infrastructure to run degree programmes.

The ASUU president cautioned that the policy faces eventual reversal if operational bottlenecks are ignored, urging policymakers to subject new educational initiatives to comprehensive institutional scrutiny and infrastructural readiness before implementation.