TETFund boss renews commitment to transform Nigeria’s tertiary education

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has described his selection for The Sun Public Service Personality of the Year award as a motivation to deepen efforts towards transforming Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

Echono, who expressed gratitude to the management of The Sun Publishing Limited for the recognition, said the award would further inspire him and his team to remain committed to improving the quality of tertiary education and preparing Nigerian youths for global competitiveness.

He spoke at The Sun Award night held at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of TETFund, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari, who was represented by the TETFund BOT member representing the North Central Zone, Dr. Hassan Abddulrahman Ocholi; Director Finance and Accounts, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Olotu; Director ICT, Engr. Joseph Odo; and Director Education Support Services, Mr. Baba Imam.

Others are Director Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulmumin Oniyangi; Director Executive Secretary’s Office, Engr. Tunde Olakunri; TETFund South West Zonal Coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Lukman; Head of Servicom, Dr. (Mrs) Ebere Nwobu; Head of Legal, Dr. Abdul Khalil, as well as friend, family, and associates.

The TETFund boss, in his remarks, said he was humbled by the recognition, noting that the award was particularly significant because it came from a reputable media organisation whose annual awards had become highly coveted in the country.

He added: “I am humbled, yet deeply grateful, that our modest efforts to contribute meaningfully to the preparation of the young and future generations of Nigeria, which, in our view, constitute perhaps the most critical resource we have as a country—are being noticed, acknowledged and rewarded with an award of this nature.”

He described The Sun Awards as a major national recognition that attracts considerable attention and anticipation across the country, adding that the honour would encourage him to rededicate himself to national service.

Echono, however, emphasised that the achievements recorded by TETFund were products of collective efforts, acknowledging the contributions and support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministers of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa and Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, as well as the Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, Aminu Bello Masari.

He also recognised the contributions of the Fund’s Board, management, staff, stakeholders and other partners in the tertiary education sector, noting that the progress recorded was made possible by the support and collaboration of several individuals and institutions.

According to him, TETFund has built on the foundation inherited from previous administrations to create an environment capable of transforming tertiary institutions and changing the dynamics of higher education in Nigeria.

He said the ongoing transformation agenda in the education sector being championed by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, went beyond the provision of infrastructure to ensuring that Nigerian institutions could meet international standards and produce graduates capable of competing favourably anywhere in the world.

Citing his recent experience at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Echono said he was encouraged by the positive reactions of visitors from across Nigeria and beyond,.who were pleasantly surprised by the quality of facilities they encountered at the institution.

He disclosed that some of the visitors had initially expected to find a dilapidated campus and poorly maintained facilities but were impressed by what they saw, particularly the hall where the institution hosted its event.

According to him, the experience reinforced the need to continue investing in infrastructure and improving the learning environment across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“Our goal is to restore our campuses to the standards that institutions of learning should maintain, while also preparing and equipping our graduates to compete globally,” he said.

Echono added that the ambition behind TETFund’s interventions was to ensure that Nigerian institutions could become reference points for excellence, functionality and quality education.

He said the commitment to achieving that objective continued to drive the Fund’s leadership and workforce, stressing that the country needed institutions that Nigerians could confidently identify as centres of effective teaching, learning and research.