Tesla not interested in manufacturing in India, Minister confirms

India’s Heavy Industries Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, publicly confirmed on Monday that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla, is “not interested in manufacturing in India.”

This marks the first official admission from the Indian government that its efforts to attract significant manufacturing investment from Tesla have not materialised, despite offering a new scheme to promote EV production.

The announcement came as the Indian government released detailed guidelines for its EV manufacturing scheme, which aims to lure global automakers with reduced import duties for companies committing to invest at least $500 million and begin local production within three years.

Kumaraswamy stated, “Mercedes Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia have shown interest [in manufacturing electric cars in India]. Tesla – we are not expecting from them.”

He clarified that Tesla’s current focus for the Indian market is on establishing a retail presence with two showrooms.

An official also noted that while a Tesla representative participated in the initial discussions for the manufacturing scheme, the company was absent from subsequent rounds.

Another official told the Press Trust of India news agency that a Tesla representative had participated in the first round of stakeholder discussions for the manufacturing scheme but “was not part of the second and third round”.

The comments come on the back of US President Donald Trump saying in February that it would be “unfair” for the US if Tesla built a factory in India.

Over the years Tesla has had several rounds of negotiations to enter India.

The company’s original plans to open a base were shelved in 2022 after the Indian government insisted that Tesla make cars locally. The carmaker had said it wanted to export to India first so that it could test demand.

In 2023, Musk said he was “trying to figure out the right timing” to invest in the Indian market.

Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year in Washington DC where the two discussed the “immense potential” for collaboration in technology and innovation.

Last year India cut import taxes on EVs for global carmakers which committed to investing $500m (£369m) and starting local production within three years. This came after Musk complained that high import duties were preventing the carmaker from entering India.

But analysts say the Indian EV market may not be mature enough yet for Tesla to invest locally – EV sales still make up less than 3% of overall passenger vehicle sales in India, and locally made alternatives can cost half of what consumers will have to shell out for Tesla’s base model.

Charging infrastructure and local road conditions could be further deterrents.

Tata Motors, an Indian car manufacturing company, currently leads India’s EV market with over 60% market share. MG Motors, jointly owned by India’s JSW and a Chinese firm, is in second place with 22%.

Globally, Tesla has been facing growing competition from Chinese players such as BYD.

