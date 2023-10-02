CHIEF executive officers of banks, board chairman, managing directors, among others, have stressed the need to enhance access and quality education in Africa.

This was disclosed at the Transforming Education Summit 2023, an annual summit organised by The Special Foundation, held recently at Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the panelists were Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank; Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun, CEO of Unity Bank; Gbenga Oyebode, board chairman at African Philanthropy Forum; Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo; Adeyemi Ademola, Managing Director (MD) of First E&P; Chukwuma Nwanze, MD Credit Direct, among others.

The summit, with the theme: Enhancing Access and Quality Education in Africa aimed to chart innovative and sustainable approaches to uplift the educational standards for underprivileged children living in low-income communities.

Mr Suleiman articulated the role of the private sector, stressing its responsibility to improve the lives of underprivileged children.

He stated, “In societies where children reside in impoverished conditions, we, the privileged elite, are responsible for eradicating their suffering. It is not an act of benevolence but a solemn obligation.”

He continued, “A significant issue within the corporate sector is the pursuit of success at the expense of society. Some corporate actions inadvertently contribute to the creation of impoverished communities.”

Then, after achieving success, they attempt to ameliorate the problems they have indirectly caused. This approach raises concerns and I believe that corporations must build their enterprises responsibly, avoiding the creation of slums and societal impoverishment.”

Mrs Somefun stressed the power of collaboration for the greater good, adding that collaborations offer the advantage of diffusing emotional burdens, leading to more informed and intelligent decision-making.

The summit also featured inspirational stories from beneficiaries of the foundation’s Inspire scholarship programme, a live performance by Seun Adesina and Sinmidele Ayodeji, and a thought-provoking call to action by Mr Olakunle Soriyan, Chief Knowledge Officer of Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC.

Addressing the audience, Mr Seyi Akinwale, founder of The Special Foundation, said its mission is to transform Africa’s future leaders by tackling the educational crisis in the society through increased access to education.

