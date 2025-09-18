Tertiary institutions governing council forum seeks review of allowances, welfare package

The Forum of Governing Council Members of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria (FOGOCOM) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently review their allowances, introduce a monthly stipend, and approve a welfare package at the end of their tenure.

In a press release signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Babajide Akin-Thomas, who also serves on the Governing Council of Modibbo Adama University, Yola, the forum argued that existing welfare provisions for external governing council members are no longer commensurate with the responsibilities and sacrifices attached to the role.

FOGOCOM noted that the current sitting allowance, ranging between N80,000 and N120,000 and paid only every three to four months, was last reviewed in 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Forum stressed that, more than 11 years later, inflation, rising transportation costs, and escalating living expenses have rendered the allowance inadequate.

“What was reasonable in 2014 has become grossly inadequate in 2025,” the forum stated.

The Forum emphasized that governing council members often travel long distances at personal expense to attend meetings, incurring costs for transportation, accommodation, and sustenance. It argued that the allowance not only falls short of covering such costs but also discourages effective participation.

As part of its demands, FOGOCOM urged the president to introduce a modest monthly allowance to support ongoing responsibilities beyond formal council meetings.

These include committee assignments, policy consultations, and community engagements carried out on behalf of the federal government.

According to the forum, such a measure would improve morale, enhance dedication, and ensure members can discharge their duties effectively without financial strain.

FOGOCOM further proposed a welfare package for council members at the end of their statutory four-year tenure. The forum argued that such a gesture would serve as recognition of members’ national service and encourage greater commitment from future appointees.

The forum also demanded improved recognition from the management of tertiary institutions, stressing that governing council members serve as the president’s representatives in institutional oversight.

“We should be accorded full respect and recognition by the institutions’ management teams,” FOGOCOM stated, urging the presidency to issue directives to this effect.

FOGOCOM reaffirmed its loyalty to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector. The forum expressed optimism that the administration would respond positively to its appeal, which it believes will strengthen governance structures in tertiary institutions.

