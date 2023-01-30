Terrorists stopped from setting up in FCT ―​​ Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello on Monday said that the administration, working in conjunction with security agencies, has been able to stop terrorists and bandits from relocating to the nation’s capital.

He made the assertion in Abuja when he gave his administration’s scorecard in the 20th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard media series organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

According to him, despite the level of insecurity in the country, criminal activities have been curtailed in the FCT due to intensive crackdowns.

He said the FCT government has provided necessary equipment to security agencies to boost their effectiveness in tackling insecurity.

While giving highlights of the FCT administration’s achievements, Bello stated: “In the area of security of lives and property, you are all aware of the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the nation, such as; armed banditry, kidnapping, acts of terrorism and other criminal activities.

“The FCT administration in active collaboration with security agencies have been able to curtail the activities of those who tried to relocate to the territory from the various areas of operations arising from intensive crackdown in operation and the military.

“The Security agencies in FCT have been very alert and through regular tactical and kinetics operation have ensured that the criminals find no abode in FCT.

“The FCT Administration has intervened in providing firmly equipment and cognitive support to the security agencies from time to time.

“The FEC recently approved the procurement of security vehicles and gadgets for operational effectiveness of the security agencies.”

In the education sector, he said the administration has constructed 64 schools, renovated 165 and employed 4,957 teaching staff and non-teaching staff.





According to him, “the Muhammadu Buhari’s transformational leadership has also impacted positively on the FCT Education-Sector within the period under review, the FCT administration has been able to construct 64 schools and renovated 165 and employed about 4,957 teaching staff and non-teaching staff.

“This is done in order to boost the pupils enrolment in the basic education. We can boldly say our investment in the basic education sector has paid off, given increased pupil’s enrolment in basic school programs. The Secondary and Tertiary Education in the FCT also witnessed a monumental increase. New Secondary schools has been built in the FCT.

“For instance; in AMAC, we have constructed 8 and renovated 68 schools, Aabaji, we have constructed 8 and renovated 19 schools, Bwari, we have constructed 24 and renovated 32 schools, Gwagwalada, we have constructed 16 and Renovated 22 schools, Kwali, we have constructed 8 and Renovated 14 schools, Kuje, we have renovated 10.

“Due to our commitment the FCT College of education Zuba, has been granted full accreditation in all its courses by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE). Already, the College has commenced a degree program.

“A modern Library with the state-of-the-art facilities has been built for the COE Zuba and as well, the administration also embarked on remodeling of city libraries to promote and improve literacy level among the FCT residents, especially those in the rural communities”

The Minister affirmed that the Buhari’s led administration has made tremendous impact on the socio-economic and political development in the 8000sqkm of land in the FCT.

“The FCT administration under my humble leadership has recorded milestones in the areas of Infrastructure, Education, Health, Security, Agriculture, Economy and Social-Interventions, amongst others,” he said.

The Minister gave reasons why his administration is no longer allocating land to applicants in the territory, saying that many of plot beneficiaries have failed to develop their allocations.

He advised prospective plot applicants in the FCT to procure land through private developers.