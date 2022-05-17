Terrorists now determine who lives or dies in Kaduna ― Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that it is terrorists that now determine who lives or dies in Kaduna State, adding that they have taken over the affairs of the state.

Sani further said that there’s the need to rescue Kaduna citizens from banditary, kidnapping and bad governance in 2023.

Sani said this on Tuesday in a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Kaduna.

According to the former lawmaker, he said that the state governor, Nasir El-rufai has proved incapable of ending the insecurity bedevilling the state.

“Why is it that in most of the North-west states, it is only Kaduna that there is killings by bandits everyday and crisis in most part of the state?.

“Go to Jigawa, Kano, Gombe, and Bauchi. There is no banditary and killings. But, here in Kaduna, killings everyday, crisis in Southern Kaduna and the present government is presiding over divided State as if we are under apartheid regime.





“They are ruling a divided State. They are not uniting the people. There is discrimination by government in its policy of governance in the State.

“For instance, in Southern Kaduna and Northern part of Kaduna, there is descrimination by government. The people should not allow this to continue in 2023.

“Kaduna State is presently governed by APC. I have a few agenda that I want to unfold if I become Governor of the state. One thing is paramount, unity is necessary for development and sustenance of democracy, which I will promote in Kaduna.

“By working to unite south and northern part of Kaduna will be my primary aim. Not to promote a state of appathied as it is today. You can also see, the government has become hopeless in bringing insecurity to an end.

‘We are ready to bring the state to the path of peace, and end this mindless security challenges.

“With the number of security formations in Kaduna and can still not secure the State, while other states around us are in peace, you can see that this government has totally failed”, he said,

