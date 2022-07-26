Terrorists mobilising anti-aircraft weapons, fighters to attack Katsina, Lagos, others — Civil defence

Boko-Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and weapons which they intend to use for an attack in Katsina State. Other terrorist groups are preparing to attack other parts of the country including Lagos State.

This is according to a memo sighted by Nigerian Tribune and addressed to all state commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Dated July 25, the memo signed by one DD Mungadi, the DCG Operations stated that the terrorists have already acquired weapons including Rocket-propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, anti-aircraft (AA) guns which can take down aeroplanes to attack President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

The memo titled, Re: Heightened Plots By Terrorists To Stage Coordinated Attacks in Parts of the Country, reads:

“We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP Terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons particularly Rocket-propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGS) which they intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.

“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-West, North Central and South West. (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, FCT and Lagos) respectively.

“Consequently, the commandant general has directed you to scale up deployment in all strategic places including: schools, worship centres and critical national assets in your respective states to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements.”

