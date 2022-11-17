Terrorists kill one, injure eight, burn down 19 houses in Plateau

Rampaging terrorists in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State on Wednesday killed one person, injured eight, and burned down 19 houses in a fresh attack on Follon community in the local government.

Recall that the terrorists on Tuesday killed eleven people in Maikatako, a community of the same local government, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in a midnight raid that lasted for more than two hours.

A source close to Fallon village, where the latest incident occurred on Wednesday, said the terrorists had earlier attacked four communities with the local government and set several houses on fire.

He added that the terrorists arrived at Follon village at about 9:30 p.m. and released several gunshots into the air to announce their arrival and destabilize the people, adding that houses were set on fire at random.

“The village was completely ransacked by the terrorists and thrown into confusion for close to three hours. At the end of the deadly operation, 19 houses were reduced to ashes, one person was killed, and eight others were left with fatal injuries. “Those who sustained gunshot wounds are presently receiving treatment at Bokkos Hospital.”

However, the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo could not be reached on his phone.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Peace Building Agency has expressed concern over the recent attack in the Bokkos local government area of the state and called on the people of the state to collectively join hands to fight the insecurity.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Mr. Joseph Lengmang, the agency extended its condolences to the victims and their families and described the ugly trend of some people taking the law into their hands as a bad wind that benefits no one.

He, therefore, commended the security agencies for their swift action and efforts in addressing the situation and implored them to double their efforts and work with stakeholders to prevent further deterioration.

