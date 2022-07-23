Terrorists kidnap 50 in Niger village

TERRORISTS on Friday invaded Kuchi village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped about 50 people.

It was gathered that the terrorists arrived in the village around 2.00 a.m. during a rainfall, staged a house-to-house raid and abducted people in the process.

It was, however, gathered that the terrorists with their captives were trapped at Dangunu River due to the heavy downpour.

A resident, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, who is also the convener of the Concerned Shiroro Youths, said there was no report of death or injury but about 50 residents of the village were kidnapped by the gunmen.

“Reinforcement is immediately needed at the moment to fiercely engage them at their exit route where they are currently stranded.

“We are trying to mobilise able-bodied vigilantes to the scene so that they can rescue the abductees,” he added.

He appealed to the authorities to swing into action.

Speaking on the incident, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Bagna Umar, confirmed the incident, adding that security agencies had responded to the development.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the attack but said nine persons were abducted.

