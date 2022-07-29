Terrorists firing on our office, fake news ― Kano police

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout

The Nigeria Police in Kano have described as baseless, untrue and fake, the news of gunshots by suspected terrorists in their Office.

The image maker of the police Zone 1, SP Abubakar Ambursa, said, “to say that there was an attack on the zone by suspected terrorists is nothing but concocted lies by some disgruntled elements.”

According to him, “I have been in the office since 9 am this morning and there was no report whatsoever from the gates of the zone that some persons fired gunshots.”

He added that “do not forget there is a Friday Mosque in the zone and as of the time they said some terrorists fired the shots it was time for prayers because we did our prayers by 1 pm, so I cannot comprehend where the story is coming from.”

However, the report said that the suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group fired shots at Zone 1 Police Headquarters along BUK Road in Kano.

It was said that the terrorists came in three vehicles around 12:30 pm on Friday and fired several shots at the building and then zoomed off.

Though a source hinted that security is being reinforced around the headquarters to frustrate possible attacks by the terrorists.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Terrorists firing  Terrorists firing

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Terrorists firing  Terrorists firing

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira


2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Suspected notorious car snatcher arrested in Kano

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More