Terrorists firing on our office, fake news ― Kano police

The Nigeria Police in Kano have described as baseless, untrue and fake, the news of gunshots by suspected terrorists in their Office.

The image maker of the police Zone 1, SP Abubakar Ambursa, said, “to say that there was an attack on the zone by suspected terrorists is nothing but concocted lies by some disgruntled elements.”

According to him, “I have been in the office since 9 am this morning and there was no report whatsoever from the gates of the zone that some persons fired gunshots.”

He added that “do not forget there is a Friday Mosque in the zone and as of the time they said some terrorists fired the shots it was time for prayers because we did our prayers by 1 pm, so I cannot comprehend where the story is coming from.”

However, the report said that the suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group fired shots at Zone 1 Police Headquarters along BUK Road in Kano.

It was said that the terrorists came in three vehicles around 12:30 pm on Friday and fired several shots at the building and then zoomed off.

Though a source hinted that security is being reinforced around the headquarters to frustrate possible attacks by the terrorists.

