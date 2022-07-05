Terrorists attack Buhari’s advance team convoy in Katsina 

Terrorists on Tuesday attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team convoy near Dutsinma, Katsina State, wounding two officials.

The team was on its way to Daura, Katsina State, the hometown of the president ,ahead of his visit there for the Sallah holiday.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday night, the terrorists were repelled by the security personnel on the convoy.

It said the wounded were being treated while all other personnel arrived Daura safely.

The statement read: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel.”

