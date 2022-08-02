President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states, affirming that his administration has given security forces “full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), revealed that the President, on Tuesday, reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the Federal Government to the states, adding that “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” the President said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari