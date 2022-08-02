TERRORISM: Nigeria now a paradise for terrorists?

The killing of 40 church members in shootout at Owo, a town in a south western state of the federation where there had been relative peace, drew many eyebrows not only in the international community but also in southern states of the country. Was it done by Islamic West African state (ISWAP) or the notorious ‘bandits’ or ‘Boko Haram’?

Based on the statistics provided by Worldometers on Nigerians population, The heartbeat of Africa, Nigeria with its population of 206.1 million (2020) and projections of 215.87 million (2022) embattled with various problems ranging from a disorganized economy to educational sector, has recorded the third highest terrorism index in Africa, with more than 35,000 recorded deaths by terrorists.

According to the Institute for Economic and Peace, the Global Terrorism Index in Nigeria measures decrease in the rate of terrorism in Nigeria to 8.31 in 2019 and increase from 2020 which justify the point that the threat from terrorist in the last few years have increased and becoming alarming and threat to national security over lives in the country and properties.

Source- Institute of Economic and Peace,the Global Terrorism Index in Nigeria from 2012 to 2020

A country bounded and divided along ethnic and religious lines, Nigeria seems to be the hot spot for terrorist organizations with mostly ethno-religious claims, names and pursuit. Just like in other West African countries, this is achieved by various tactics, ranging from kidnapping to suicide bombing to sporadic public shootings and threat videos.

A look into the history of Nigeria will show that these groups have been around for a while and how they have become stronger by decades, disturbing mainly the Northern part of Nigeria especially Borno.

Suicide bombings and the kidnap of 476 female students in 2014 by the notorious Boko Haram terrorist; a terrorist group which metamorphosed from ISWAP, was sensational and had rather brought the infiltrating activities of the terrorist into international headlines. Jostling along west African countries of Niger, Nigeria and northern Cameroon, the group has one goal; pure Islamic state ruled by the Sharia law.

In a country with diverse religions like Nigeria, the religious demands of the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to be a bone of contention, especially because churches were mostly the targets of these groups, hence some view it as religious biases.

Some believe that their demands are ethnically motivated.

Since the terrorists operates mainly in Northern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Kaduna, some believe the goal of these terrorist is the ethnic domination of the Fulanis.

Politics has also been seen as a fuel for politicians who are at the corridor of power. The believe that terrorist activities are politically sponsored and widespread.

Subsequent attacks have brewed consciousness, as bandits seem to infiltrate the South western part of the country and the FCT.

The kidnap of some of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims on March 28 had once again signalled the continuations of their activities in the country. Negotiations with the terrorists by the federal government had yielded no positive response, therefore the viral video on 24th July, of flogged victims was expected.

Threat of the terrorists to kidnap the president, a minister and the governor of Kaduna states; Nasir El-Rufai, together with an unprecedented attack on the maximum prison at Kuje in Abuja, freeing about 600 inmates and the sporadic shootings near another Unity School in Kwali also rings a bell when the dots are connected. Are the terrorists consciously working towards the implementation of their threats?





300 inmates out of the 600 Kuje prisoners who absconded during the attack had reportedly been recovered, according to a statement by the authorities. Many fears that majority of those at large are terrorists and are making contacts with their organizations in preparation for the implementation of their threats.

In response to the threat by terrorists, the president through his aide said;” It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities, and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support,”

Furthermore, He said that “The Presidency, in the meantime, wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”

The Strength of the Nigerian Army.

A look at the strength of the Nigerian Army is necessary to gauge its response to the threats by the terrorist.

An army with 223,000 active personnel, ranked as the 4th most powerful military in Africa and 35th in the world with 11 peace forces engagements in Africa seems a worthy opponent to match the strength of terrorists, based on account from Wikipedia .However, poor maintenance, ethnicity and political control served as a major setback to the maximization of the military’s potential.

The collateral damage involved in bombing the location of the terrorists has also served as a major setback to the rescue of captives of terrorists.

The presidency retraites that the military is capable of engaging the militants in an offensive but the collateral damage has served as an obstacle.

However, certain states were highlighted by the terrorists as major targets.

Yobe, Adamawa and Borno are under the highlights.

Borno; a state in North Eastern Nigeria, has so far been the most attacked. It is currently known as the headquarters of the nefarious Boko Haram insurgents. Being in the threat list means that trouble is far from being over for its people.

Sharing the border with Borno to its east and the Niger Republic to its north, Yobe is also under the red light, targeted for destruction on the threat list. The hometown of the leader of Boko Haram; Abubakar Shekau, a state of emergency was announced by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, 14th May.

Kaduna on the other hand had its governor threatened along with the president by the terrorists if the government does not meet their demands.

Attacks on 7 guards battalions of the Nigerian Army speaks millions on the level of resistance the Nigerian Army can withstand. Various attacks such as the Damari town attack are also a point of reference.

Subsequent events rely on so many factors which can either make or mar the system of government in the country.

However, citizens are assured to stay calm.

“The hierarchy of the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to assure Nigerians of its commitments and pact with all Nigerians.” said the Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

