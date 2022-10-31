Terror alert: ‘Operation Stop and Search’ begins at NASS, Buhari summons security meeting

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

The meeting, slated for today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is coming against numerous terror alerts issued by western countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom, which have led to increased security activities in the nation’s capital in the last few days.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), said the president, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new technology and innovation complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs and interject on areas that need more attention.

It informed that the commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.

Meanwhile, the management of the National Assembly, at the weekend announced that a new strict security arrangement would commence today.

According to the NASS security management committee, the new measure will commence with “a stop and search policy” at the complex being a vulnerable target for insurgent attacks. In a memo signed by the director, administration, Dr Tahir Sani, the committee resolved to adopt several proactive measures in the short and long terms.

According to the memo one of such measures is the directive to security agencies and the sergeant-at-arms department to ensure that, effective Monday, October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched.

He said, “This entails that the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“Honourable members and distinguished senators are by this notice advised to use the presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop and search policy.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our visitors, staff, honourable members and distinguished senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

The embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland and Germany in Abuja had raised similar alerts following those of the US and UK. Also, the construction company, Julius Berger, shut down its operations in Abuja while the multi-million naira Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja has also shut down operation.

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja issued a security alert over the risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory. Following that of the US, more foreign missions in Nigeria have raised security alerts of an impending attack on the nation’s capital.

However, the heads of the nation’s security forces had allayed fears of the members of the public over the alleged security threat, assuring that Abuja was safe and that there was no cause for concern.

