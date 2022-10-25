Terror alert: FCTA urges residents to remain calm

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to remain calm as security agencies are working assiduously to sustain the state of law and order in the nation’s capital, Abuja, assuring that all necessary arrangements have been made to safeguard lives and property.

This is coming as a response to the United States embassy in Nigeria which rolled out a terror alert warning of an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. with government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations as targets.

The Embassy advised American citizens in the country and those intending to visit, to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review personal security plans and keep cell phones charged in case of emergency and as well carry proper identification.

As part of proactive measures, the minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Monday convened an emergency security meeting where issues concerning the security alert given by some embassies in Abuja, to their citizens were exhaustively discussed and measures are taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday by the Director, Information and Communication of the FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the minister during the meeting, charged the security agencies to do all within their powers to protect FCT residents from being harmed by criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

According to the statement, “The Administration has not authorized the closure of any school; accordingly, the schools that have closed should, therefore, reopen forthwith.

“The FCT minister restated his advice to residents to cooperate at all times with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information that would assist in nipping any form of criminality in the bud.

“The FCT administration, therefore, urged residents and visitors to the territory to go about their legitimate businesses as all the security agencies have been fully mobilized to checkmate any form of intrusion into the FCT.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE