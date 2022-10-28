Terror alert: Don’t panic, Buhari tells Nigerians

Amid terror alerts by Western countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to panic but to remain vigilant, assuring that security agencies are on top of the situation.

The President gave the counsel in a statement issued on Friday by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to the statement, he advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying that it is important to avoid panic.

While calling for calm, President Buhari stressed that the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.

He added: “Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

“Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT.

“Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.

“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.

“Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.”

The statement also informed that Buhari gave assurances that the government is on top of the security situation in country.

“While noting, in addition that security threats are real and have been with us for a long while, the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies have shown a capability to deal with it, as is evident from the fact that a majority of our partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizen evacuations,” the statement said.

The President stressed that that while being security conscious, “being alert and careful is crucial, it is also important that responsible members of the society do not create situations leading to unnecessary panic.”

President Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turn around in the nation’s security, and directed that additional precautionary measures be put in place and that “these must not slacken now, and during the upcoming festive period.:





The President expressed optimism that given the on-going efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation will emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE