By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

TGI (Tropical General Investment) Group, custodians of the Terra Seasoning Cubes, has announced the launch of its latest seasoning cube, the Terra Shrimp Seasoning Cube, to demonstrate its resolve to continually excite the market.

The Group Executive Director, TGI, Deepanjan Roy, explained that the new offering is generally designed to meet the taste needs of consumers, desirous of the flavour and aroma of shrimp in their meals.

He added that the offering’s key ingredients of real shrimp, garlic and chili, provide the company the opportunity to, again, offer a unique product to its consumers, who constantly yearn for an exciting variety.

In his remarks, the Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Probal Bhattacharya, explained that the decision to unveil the new seasoning cube stemmed from the need to meet the longings of consumers for unique seafood taste and aroma that come from real shrimp in their meals.

He expressed the confidence that the new Terra Shrimp Seasoning Cube will be the toast of chefs, caterers and homemakers across Nigeria, because of its authentic Shrimp flavor, suitable for both local and international dishes.

Probal added that the new Seasoning Cubes, made from locally-sourced ingredients, are packaged with essential ingredients, specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal.

