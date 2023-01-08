Teriba wraps up 2022 US tour, says Canada, others to follow this year

Gospel singer, Lanre Teriba had a busy 2022 as he toured the United States with his music band as he thrilled his numerous fans across different cities.

Despite his constant music engagements in Nigeria, Teriba shuttled between US and Nigeria regularly in order not to dissapoint his fans home and abroad.

At some point, it was gathered that Atorise crooner would stay one week in the US and spend another week in Nigeria, in his bid to meet up with commitments and other performances in the two countries.

With the 2022 US tour finally wrapped up, Teriba who performed at New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Baltimore among other cities with his full band said touring the US has always been on his mind.

He also touched base with his fans in Atlanta, Houston, Irvington, Denver, saying he was recieved by music lovers who had waited months to have him in their midst.

“2022 was a big year for me and team. It was also a challenging one for me because I had to juggle a lot of engagements within and outside Nigeria. I also had to find time to be at the mountain, Oke Sioni for the monthly prayer meeting. I am excited about the tour even as I look forward to touring Canada and other countries in Europe this year.”

Teriba who also performed at the Sunshine Count Down in Ondo State on Saturday described the experience to usher people into 2023 as unforgettable, adding that being a prophet who is also gifted the talent to sing helps him to appreciate God better.

